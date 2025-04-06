How to mix a strain worth $60 - Schedule 1 Selling standard Kush and Diesel just isn't good enough to get to the top of the food chain in Schedule 1. Time to experiment.

Being the very best dealer you can be in Schedule 1 is about far more than just growing whatever is available. Botany is an art, and you will need to come up with your own strains to really take control of the market. If you need to mix a strain worth more than $60, this is how to do it.

How to mix a strain worth $60 in Schedule 1

Source: Shacknews

To make strains, you will need to use your mixing bowl. You will get this during the Mixing Mania quest. You can buy it from the hardware store for $500 dollars, then set it up in the space you have purchased near the Chinese restaurant. Once you have it, you'll need to start mixing, and the game will walk you through your first efforts at inventing something new for your eager customers.

To make a strain worth $60, the cheapest way to do it is with a combination of OG Kush and Mouthwash from the gas station. You will need $30 dollars for the OG Kush seed and $4 for the Mouthwash. Remember, anytime you need more seeds, just contact Albert Hoover and set up a dead drop with him.

I experimented with all the available strains you will get early and all the different ingredients, but the closest I got was $59 for a combo of Green Crack and Viagra. You will need that Mouthwash, which means you will need to get the Hoodlum 3 rank before you can make your strain. Just keep wheeling and dealing until you hit that level.

Unfortunately, this quest can be bugged for many players and might not tick over, no matter what combination of things you mix together. At the moment, there is no fix, and the common consensus seems to be that you need to restart the game by quitting out to the desktop and loading it back in again to make it go away.

