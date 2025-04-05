Anti-tariff #HandsOff protests taking place outside of NYC Switch 2 experience & across the world Protests are taking place all across the world following the Trump administration's Liberation Day enactment of tariffs that threaten American small businesses and impact products like Nintendo Switch 2.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have taken to the streets in protest of the Trump administration's tariff policies enacted earlier this week. One such peaceful demonstration of civil disobedience is taking place in New York City right outside of the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event on Fifth Avenue. The new video game console has found itself at the heart of the recent online controversy about prices of games and the system following this week's Nintendo Direct video presentation.

MASSIVE anti Trump protest right outside of the Switch 2 experience pic.twitter.com/0q4yYnVSnS — RSGabe👓 (@RSGabe1) April 5, 2025

Nintendo announced yesterday that Switch 2 pre-orders in the United States will be delayed as the company needs more time to assess the impact of tariffs placed on China, Japan, and Vietnam. All three countries may have a hand in the production of the upcoming Switch 2 hybrid video game console, and the company announced its price before the newly-announced tariffs were put into place. While gamers may be focused on the price of Switch 2, the tariffs implemented by the Trump administration are having a broad impact on all sectors of the United States economy. Especially small businesses that are at the core of the longstanding American culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Woman sums up perfectly how the tariffs will destroy small businesses pic.twitter.com/wo1QxHlF4L — 🌊 R Saddler (@Politics_PR) April 4, 2025

There are protests being held all over the world in a moment of solidarity that has some feeling optimistic that the Trump administration may have to reverse their idiotic and short-sighted decision.

I have never seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/eYVLNqzXoH — Nate Blouin (@NateForUtah) April 5, 2025

Kansas City says no to fascists. pic.twitter.com/00cMU1R23a — Nick Calandra (@nickjcal) April 5, 2025

Hundreds are gathered at Market Square Park in Cleveland, Ohio, Saturday as part of the nationwide ‘hands off’ protest against President Trump and Elon Musk. The demonstration is one of more than 600 taking place across the country. pic.twitter.com/pJWvkBEYNE — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 5, 2025

Thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of Boston demonstrating in the anti-Trump "Hands Off!" rally. It's one of 1,200 other protests unfolding in all 50 states across the country. pic.twitter.com/jNs7KMwKvB — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) April 5, 2025

Other countries are joining our protests in solidarity !!!!



Thank you London. pic.twitter.com/wRQX0513pu — Winter🖤 (@GothicPolitics) April 5, 2025

A Truly Tremendous sign by former Federal employee Lisa Gibbon, #HandsOff2025 pic.twitter.com/qPyVPvj1pP — Karen Ruth Adams (@karenruthadams) April 5, 2025

This picture from Pittsburgh’s #HandsOff protest is incredible pic.twitter.com/Vv3NZCZo13 — Mike Mikus (@MikeMikusPA) April 5, 2025

Over 20,000 showed up in hot but breezy ATL. So proud of our diverse crowd - all ages, all genders, all complexions, entire families AND so many of my senior age group. I’ve no doubt it was the first protest for many. #HandsOff2025 #gapol #ATL #HANDSOFF pic.twitter.com/pyx8RjXCG8 — ForTheGreaterGoodWorks@fermayo (@fermayo) April 5, 2025

Something remarkable is happening on 5th Ave right now.



100s of 1000s of people, a spontaneous outpouring of anger, demanding Trump/Musk keep their #handsoff our healthcare, our schools, our democracy.



This is a turning point in the fight back against the Trump presidency. pic.twitter.com/JS7joMyUgg — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 5, 2025

That's just a tiny look at some of the over one thousand protests being held across the world today. All over Earth, people are coming together against President Trump's policies as well as the failed experiment that is Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Americans appear to be fed up with the constant attack on their wallets, 401ks, and even their jobs. With countless government employees being fired and the attack on American small businesses, it seems that citizens have reached a breaking point.

While the Nintendo Switch 2 finds itself right in the heart of this tariff news, it is important to remind our readers that Trump's Liberation Day tariff policies are bigger than just more expensive video games and consoles. Every aspect of life on Earth will be impacted if this trade war continues to escalate, leaving millions without jobs or money to afford the absurd prices of many products and services going forward.