Protests are taking place all across the world following the Trump administration's Liberation Day enactment of tariffs that threaten American small businesses and impact products like Nintendo Switch 2.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans have taken to the streets in protest of the Trump administration's tariff policies enacted earlier this week. One such peaceful demonstration of civil disobedience is taking place in New York City right outside of the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event on Fifth Avenue. The new video game console has found itself at the heart of the recent online controversy about prices of games and the system following this week's Nintendo Direct video presentation.

Nintendo announced yesterday that Switch 2 pre-orders in the United States will be delayed as the company needs more time to assess the impact of tariffs placed on China, Japan, and Vietnam. All three countries may have a hand in the production of the upcoming Switch 2 hybrid video game console, and the company announced its price before the newly-announced tariffs were put into place. While gamers may be focused on the price of Switch 2, the tariffs implemented by the Trump administration are having a broad impact on all sectors of the United States economy. Especially small businesses that are at the core of the longstanding American culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

There are protests being held all over the world in a moment of solidarity that has some feeling optimistic that the Trump administration may have to reverse their idiotic and short-sighted decision.

That's just a tiny look at some of the over one thousand protests being held across the world today. All over Earth, people are coming together against President Trump's policies as well as the failed experiment that is Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Americans appear to be fed up with the constant attack on their wallets, 401ks, and even their jobs. With countless government employees being fired and the attack on American small businesses, it seems that citizens have reached a breaking point. 

While the Nintendo Switch 2 finds itself right in the heart of this tariff news, it is important to remind our readers that Trump's Liberation Day tariff policies are bigger than just more expensive video games and consoles. Every aspect of life on Earth will be impacted if this trade war continues to escalate, leaving millions without jobs or money to afford the absurd prices of many products and services going forward. 

