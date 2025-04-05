How to reach a Friendly status with customers - Schedule 1 It pays to have the customer on your side in Schedule 1, but that means treating them right when it's time to do business.

One of the first things you'll need to do in Schedule 1 is figure out how to get friendly with your customers. It helps to do this, as they will then introduce you to more people that you can see to, increasing your customer base.

How to reach a Friendly status with customers in Schedule 1

When this first populates the game, it will likely give you three random names that you can become friendly with to complete the quest. One of them may not even be a customer. If that is the case, open your city map and find them (they will be surrounded by a large blue circle) and go offer them a free sample of your product.

Once someone is a customer, it is time to start working on your friendship level. To do this, sell to them regularly. Give them good products at fair prices, and don't miss deliveries. You don't take a hit to friendship by just not being able to sell somebody something, but you will if you don't show up with the goods that you promise them.

It's not too hard to keep them happy and satisfied; just don't push them too hard on quality or price. Once you sell them something, you'll get a bump in your friendship level with them. By keeping people sweet and making friends, you will grow your network of people, opening up new customers and even staff who will work for you further down the line.

