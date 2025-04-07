New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get the Cauldron - Schedule 1

If you really want to take your empire to the next level, you will need a cauldron in Schedule 1.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
Each new drug you wish to bring to market will require a bit of work, which is why you will need to get a cauldron in Schedule 1. If you want to start producing and selling cocaine, you will need a cauldron to render down some leaves from a particular plant.

How to get the Cauldron - Schedule 1

The Warehouse Location in Schedule 1
To get a Cauldron in Schedule 1, you will first need to hit the rank of Enforcer 1. This will take a while, and you need to get through the Street Rat, Hoodlum, Peddler, Hustler, and Bagman levels before you get there. To level up, make sure you complete orders from customers, work on your relationships with NPCs, make lots of product, and do some risky deliveries yourself because that is worth more experience. 

Once you have hit Enforcer 1, make your way to the Warehouse down by the docks and talk to Oscar. You can buy a cauldron from him for $3000, which actually isn't that bad for such a vital piece of equipment. Once you have the cauldron, take it to your preferred property and then use twenty parts Coca Leaves and one part Gasoline to start making your cocaine.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Schedule 1 page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

