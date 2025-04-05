Weekend Discussion - April 5, 2025

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

No.gif

Otherwords talks about negative language and tries to explain why LLMs might be having trouble with it.

A Goofy Documentary

Why does A Goofy Movie still strike a chord after 30 years? This upcoming behind-the-scenes documentary might help explain it.

Untouchable

Todd in the Shadows takes a look at The Veronicas.

Next time, Gadget!

The complicated history of Inspector Gadget.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Miley Cyrus.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!