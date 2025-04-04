Evening Reading - April 4, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. These last few days have sucked. Here's the news, memes, and entertainment for this week. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Together 057 - Nintendo Switch 2 Hands On + Unpacking the Direct
- SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered review: As the world turns
- The Midnight Walk is a horrifying clay-sculpted stroll from the makers of Lost in Random
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers' most fearsome enemy may be yourself
- Monster Train 2 returns with its sights set for heaven
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves adds DJ Salvatore Ganacci to the playable roster
- Nintendo delays Switch 2 pre-order date due to tariffs
- Microsoft scales back data center production efforts around the world
- Endless Legend 2's Aspects faction is a diplomatic hybrid of organic life & machine
- InZoi sold one million copies in its first week
- FromSoftware isn't moving away from single-player games with The Duskbloods
- Trump extends TikTok acquisition deadline by another 75 days
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 4: PlayStation Spring Sale continues
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 4: Call of Duty kicks off Season 03
Around the Gaming Horn
We're changing things up for this week only. Today, we got to see more from the Nintendo Treehouse team, so here are the videos that you might have missed.
First up, Super Mario Party Jamboree with the new Jamboree TV.
The new GameChat feature with Mario Kart World.
Square Enix comes in with Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD.
New content coming in for Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
Let's look at Street Fighter 6 and the brand new Amiibo figures.
Even more Mario Kart World gameplay!
And finally, Donkey Kong Bananza!
We all live in a Pokemon world
Welcome to Pokemon Square! ❤️🌱💙 #Art #Fanart #pokemonmysterydungeondx— Tintin (@tintinteal.bsky.social) April 4, 2025 at 5:08 AM
I would also calling it "Pokemon Crossing."
Good times
@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) April 4, 2025 at 1:33 PM
Nor should he ever.
Nothing but the Hotfix
Games Done Quick recently celebrated Trans Day of Visibility. There are a lot of runs worth checking out on the GDQ YouTube channel, but if I'm picking one, it's the Celeste run.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
This week in Shaqnews
I mean, I'd have punched Shaq a little harder just for wearing that suit jacket with those pants.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
The world is too much of a garbage place to be blessed by Lil' Mercedes.
Tonight in video game music
Rad Racer? Now there's a throwback!
That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for April! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!
