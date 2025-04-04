Evening Reading - April 4, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. These last few days have sucked. Here's the news, memes, and entertainment for this week. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

We're changing things up for this week only. Today, we got to see more from the Nintendo Treehouse team, so here are the videos that you might have missed.

First up, Super Mario Party Jamboree with the new Jamboree TV.

The new GameChat feature with Mario Kart World.

Square Enix comes in with Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD.

New content coming in for Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Let's look at Street Fighter 6 and the brand new Amiibo figures.

Even more Mario Kart World gameplay!

And finally, Donkey Kong Bananza!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

We all live in a Pokemon world

I would also calling it "Pokemon Crossing."

Good times

Nor should he ever.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Games Done Quick recently celebrated Trans Day of Visibility. There are a lot of runs worth checking out on the GDQ YouTube channel, but if I'm picking one, it's the Celeste run.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

I mean, I'd have punched Shaq a little harder just for wearing that suit jacket with those pants.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The world is too much of a garbage place to be blessed by Lil' Mercedes.

Tonight in video game music

Rad Racer? Now there's a throwback!

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for April! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!