Apple of Her Eye quest guide and Alma's glasses location - Monster Hunter Wilds Here's where to find Ayejack and get Alma's glasses back.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Apple of Her Eye quest sends you out to find Alma's glasses, but leaves much of the guesswork up to you to figure out. The first quest marker points you in the right direction, though after that, you're on your own. Or you were until you landed here. Completing the quest is worth the hassle, as it lets you change Alma's glasses – a perfect complement to the free new outfit Capcom gave her.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Apple of Her Eye quest guide points out where to find the sleeping Ayejack and get Alma's glasses back.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Apple of Her Eye

Apple of Her Eye should become available once you download Title Update 1. There's no Hunter Rank requirement that we can tell, but one of our characters was HR 25 when the update dropped and could still pick up the quest. You may need to complete the story and unlock high rank missions, though.

Anyway, Alma will mention that her glasses are gone – not her normal ones, but her special ones. Travel to the Wudwud Hideout in Scarlet Forest, and speak with Thunk to see if he has any leads. He'll direct you to another Wudwud named Scampshroom, who likes red things and is hanging out near a Scarlet Amber node in near the region's base camp.

The area you're looking for is shown on the map below.

Scampshroom escapes, so your next task is going back to the Wudwud Hideout.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Where to find Ayejack and Alma's glasses

Thunk tells you Ayejack has Alma's glasses, but he's asleep. You'll find him sleeping in a leaf cocoon near where Plumpeach is chilling. Wake him up, chat with him, and get Alma's glasses back – for a price. Ayejack wants Eastern Honey. You're guaranteed some of that as a reward for completing the side mission A Leviathan's Temper, which has you hunt a Tempered version of Lala Barina, and you might be able to trade for some with Ren using the item intermediary service.

After that, you can swap between Alma's regular glasses and her fancy red ones by changing her appearance in the "appearance" menu at any tent, the same section you use for layered armor.

For more help, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Mizutsune quest guide and explainer for how to get Sane Jewel for tougher Frenzy fights.