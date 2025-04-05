Shack Chat: Which Nintendo Switch 2 game are you most looking forward to?

It's been a big week for Switch 2 news, including a list of first and third-party games that we'll be playing on the upcoming console. As we digest all the new information, we've been thinking about what games we're most excited to play on the Switch 2 this summer.

Question: Which Nintendo Switch 2 game are you most looking forward to?

Hades 2 - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Nintendo Owner



Source: Supergiant Games

Here I come with the hot take elbow off the top rope. One of my favorite Nintendo Switch games wasn't actually a first-party title. It was Supergiant's Hades, which made the jump from PC to Nintendo's handheld hybrid. Even after hundreds of runs, I'll still dive back into the underworld for more randomized adventure and any dialogue that I might have missed.

I felt a sentimental attachment when Hades 2 was announced for the Switch 2 and even if it's still in early access, I'll be sure to pick it up and begin my journey all over again. Even though the Steam Deck has since come into everyone's lives in the days since Hades, there's something more comfortable about the Nintendo Switch hardware and that'll be where I embark on this new campaign.

The Duskbloods - TJ Denzer, Senior News Editor

I have a lot of thoughts about Nintendo Switch 2 getting an exclusive FromSoftware game that looks very much like a return to Bloodborne aesthetic. You should read about them on my Duskbloods opinion piece. TLDR, the Nintendo Switch 2 went from a “maybe” to a “when can I buy this” in one trailer for a lot of people, and even if I didn’t actively work in this industry, I think that would have been the moment for me, too.

Donkey Kong Bananza - Asif Khan, CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Banana.

Mario Kart World - Bill Lavoy, Shackmaps Overlord



Source: Nintendo

I’m not the biggest Mario Kart fan. My colleagues know I’m not the best at it. But, I love hopping into our streams and playing for hours on end. We did that at the end of 2024 to rank all 96 tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but that spelled the end of our time with that game. Right on schedule we have Mario Kart World coming, and I cannot wait to watch Steve win all the races while the rest of us fight over scraps.

Kirby Air Riders - Donovan Erskine, The “GameCube is retro” guy

I’ll be honest, I didn’t really play much of the original Kirby Air Ride, despite being a huge GameCube kid. This feels like an opportunity to right that wrong. I’m looking forward to having a new racing game that’s unlike Mario Kart or any other racer I’ve played lately. It’ll also be awesome to see Masahiro Sakurai at the helm for a new game that isn’t Smash. After his stint on YouTube, I can’t wait to see how he applies his veteran knowledge and experience to new Air Ride.

Mario Kart World - Steve Tyminski, THE Stevetendo Show! Give me ALL the games!

Mario Kart World has to be at the top of the list. Mario Kart World looks like a game I’m going to spend a lot of time in. New courses to learn, new power-ups to hate, I mean, love, and more attempts to be the best driver on Shacknews staff again! It wasn’t just Mario Kart shown off. I’m also looking forward to playing the new mode in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. I find myself playing a game on The Stevetendo Show and then Nintendo brings that series back into the spotlight. It happened with the Mario RPG remake and now it’s happening with Kirby. I’m also looking forward to Donkey Kong Bananza and Elden Ring. I’m interested in seeing if the DK game explains the DK design change in game. Being able to dig and smash anywhere opens up all kinds of exploration. I have wanted Elden Ring on Switch for so long and now I’ll get that chance to jump in and give it a go. I have to give a shoutout to the Switch 2 editions for games I want to check out too. Pokemon Legends: Z-A appears to run much better in the Switch 2 version as compared to the trailer The Pokemon Company showed during Pokemon Day. The Legend of Zelda Switch 2 editions also have me interested with the same reason of better performance. It was a stacked Nintendo Direct and there were plenty of games that I want to play that I didn’t even mention here. But my answer for this is Mario Kart World and I can’t wait to get my hands on it!

Those are the Switch 2 games we're most looking forward to here at Shacknews. What about you? Sound off in the Chatty!