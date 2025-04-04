New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Trump extends TikTok acquisition deadline by another 75 days

ByteDance's deadline to sell TikTok's U.S. operations was previously set for April 5.
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
2

Back in January, Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend the impending TikTok ban in the United States. One of his first acts after being sworn in as President, the extension was followed with speculation about who may pay the bill to acquire the video-sharing app. Now, Trump is extending the deadline by another 75 days.

Donald Trump signed an executive order today to extend ByteDance’s deadline to sell TikTok’s U.S. business, which was set to arrive on April 5. With that, the new deadline is set for June 19, 2025. In a post to Truth Social, Trump said the deal “requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed,” and that progress has been made.

The TikTok App Store page displayed on an iPhone.

Source: Getty Images

Earlier this year, Trump said that Microsoft was in talks to acquire TikTok. This week, Amazon made a bid for the social media platform, too.

With TikTok given another extension, this saga will continue. The app’s brief shutdown in the United States early this year had instant ramifications, including a surprise outage for Marvel Snap, which led to developer Second Dinner splitting from its publisher and moving those duties in house.

