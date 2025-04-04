FromSoftware isn't moving away from single-player games with The Duskbloods Despite Elden Ring Nightreign and The Duskbloods being multiplayer focused, Hidetaka Miyazaki says the team remains dedicated to deep single-player games.

FromSoftware is now on track to put out two new multiplayer games back-to-back in Elden Ring Nightreign and the recently announced Duskbloods, exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2. The latter was a surprising and delightful get for Nintendo and looks like a return to Bloodborne aesthetics despite not having the name. However, studio director Hidetaka Miyazaki also told fans not to expect this to be the new normal for FromSoftware. The group will still produce deep single-player games outside of The Duskbloods and Nightreign.

Miyazaki shared this assurance on Nintendo’s Creator’s Voice Blog, which had a three-part interview with the FromSoftware boss. There, he shared that while he’s excited for Duskblood’s PvPvE aspect, it isn’t going replace FromSoftware’s specialty in single-player adventures and action:

I’ve always found the PvPvE structure very interesting. It allows for a broad range of game-design ideas, while also letting us leverage our experience of designing challenging enemy encounters. As a side note, please allow me to address one thing. As previously mentioned, this is an online multiplayer title at its core, but this doesn’t mean that we as a company have decided to shift to a more multiplayer-focused direction with titles going forward.

This should come as welcome news to people concerned about the back-to-back new projects Nightreign and Duskbloods, which are both multiplayer heavy. While Duskbloods is arguably a massive get for Switch 2, and Nightreign is shaping up decently as well, it’s nice to know FromSoftware isn’t leaving behind what’s made it the name it is today with games like Dark Souls, Elden Ring, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Armored Core.

The Duskbloods is currently slated to come to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, and Elden Ring: Nightreign will launch in May 2025. Stay tuned for more news on both games via the FromSoftware topic.