InZoi sold one million copies in its first week

Krafton's Sims-like is off to the races with a million copies sold worldwide.
Donovan Erskine
Krafton
Last week, Krafton launched InZoi, its Sims-like game that utilizes realistic visuals and allows players to create characters that look like themselves and their friends in game. It was an instant success, topping the Steam charts and now crossing a million units sold.

InZoi was released last week on March 28 for PC. Krafton announced the sales milestone for InZoi in a post on X.

A group of four people standing in a circle, talking.

Source: Krafton

InZoi is currently only available on PC, and holds a “Very Positive” Steam rating. That said, there are plans to bring the game to consoles in the future.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

