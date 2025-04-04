InZoi sold one million copies in its first week Krafton's Sims-like is off to the races with a million copies sold worldwide.

Last week, Krafton launched InZoi, its Sims-like game that utilizes realistic visuals and allows players to create characters that look like themselves and their friends in game. It was an instant success, topping the Steam charts and now crossing a million units sold.

InZoi was released last week on March 28 for PC. Krafton announced the sales milestone for InZoi in a post on X.



Source: Krafton

It’s a number that still feels unreal to us and a milestone we could not have reached without each and every one of you. Your excitement, your creations, your feedback, your content, and your support have brought inZOI to life in ways we never could have imagined.

InZoi is currently only available on PC, and holds a “Very Positive” Steam rating. That said, there are plans to bring the game to consoles in the future.