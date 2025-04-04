Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 4: Call of Duty kicks off Season 03

Call of Duty has kicked off Season 03 across both Black Ops 6 and Warzone. With a new Battle Pass offering more than 100 rewards, it feels like a good time to dive in to the action. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is on sale this weekend on both Steam and Battle.net at one of its lowest prices to date.

Elsewhere, Steam is celebrating the planet with the Earth Appreciation Festival, the Epic Games Store Spring Sale continues, Gamebillet still has one of the earliest discounts on Monster Hunter Wilds, Gamesplanet has kicked off its Spring Sale, the Ubisoft Spring Sale is going down for another week, and there are a slew of Humble Bundles to go along with the new April Humble Choice rotation.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code APR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, Dredge, Aliens Dark Descent, 1000xRESIST, Nova Lands, Diplomacy is Not an Option, Distant Worlds 2, and Nomad Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get SOLAS 128, Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive, and Lumbearjack. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sonny Legacy Collection, The Tartarus Key, Swords & Souls: Neverseen, and Bear and Breakfast. Pay $17 or more to also receive Baladins, Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge, and In Stars and Time. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Roadwarden, Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition, and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. Pay $10 or more to also receive Citizen Sleeper and Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Broken Roads. These activate on Steam.

Pay $16 or more to get Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Turbo Overkill, Forgive Me Father 2, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Graven, Deadlink, and Powerslave Exhumed. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, Nick Jr. Party Adventure, and Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports. Pay $15 or more to also receive Matchbox Driving Adventures, Transformers: Galactic Trials, and My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery. Pay $20 or more to also receive Barbie Project Friendship, PAW Patrol World, and Bluey: The Videogame. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Kill The Crows, Thief of Thieves, and Psudoregalia. Pay $12 or more to also receive Control Ultimate Edition, Beyond: Two Souls, Darksiders 3, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $2 or more to get The Invisible Hand and The Stillness of the Wind. Pay $5 or more to also receive Genesis Noir and In Other Waters. Pay $9 or more to also receive Pine: A Story of Loss, Kraken Academy, and The Pale Beyond. Pay $12 or more to also receive Times & Galaxy. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Depair (w/18 DLC packs), Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wingdiver The Shooter, and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain. Pay $15 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force: World Brothers. Pay $25 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force 5 and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2. These activate on Steam.

Pay $15 or more to get The Iron Oath, Dungeon Drafters, Abalon (formerly Summoners Fate), Siralim Ultimate, Popup Dungeon, Pawnbarian, and Fae Tactics. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice (w/artbook and soundtrack), Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry Happy Ending Edition (w/artbook and soundtrack), Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored, Leisure Suit Larry 7: Love for Sail, Leisure Suit Larry 6: Shape Up or Slip Out, Leisure Suit Larry 5: Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work, Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectoralis, Leisure Suit Larry 2: Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places), Leisure Suit Larry 1: In the Land of the Lounge Lizards. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Through the Woods and Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones. Pay $8 or more to also receive Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Dread Templar, and WRATH: Aeon of Ruin. Pay $12 or more to also receive Viscerafest and Forgive Me Father. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.