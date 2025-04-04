Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 4: Call of Duty kicks off Season 03

Call of Duty has kicked off Season 03 across both Black Ops 6 and Warzone. With a new Battle Pass offering more than 100 rewards, it feels like a good time to dive in to the action. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is on sale this weekend on both Steam and Battle.net at one of its lowest prices to date.
Elsewhere, Steam is celebrating the planet with the Earth Appreciation Festival, the Epic Games Store Spring Sale continues, Gamebillet still has one of the earliest discounts on Monster Hunter Wilds, Gamesplanet has kicked off its Spring Sale, the Ubisoft Spring Sale is going down for another week, and there are a slew of Humble Bundles to go along with the new April Humble Choice rotation.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Cat Quest 2 - FREE until 4/10
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- Sands of Aura - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/13)
- Mortal Shell - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/23)
- Let's Build a Zoo - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- Session: Skate Sim - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- Epic Games Store Spring Sale
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Until Dawn - $44.99 (25% off)
- God of War Ragnarök - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $40.19 (33% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $37.49 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $31.49 (30% off)
- Homeworld 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- No More Room in Hell 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Satisfactory - $27.99 (30% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $24.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $6.99 (90% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $15.99 (60% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $39.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $3.99 (80% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $11.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $4.79 (92% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $19.99 (60% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $22.49 (55% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store Spring Sale.
- Dying Light - $3.99 (80% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $16.74 (33% off)
Fanatical
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $25.19 (44% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.59 (64% off)
- Blasphemous 2 [Steam] - $12.89 (57% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble [Steam] - $7.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.69 (27% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $4.19 (72% off)
Gamebillet
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $56.29 (20% off)
- Balatro [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $38.95 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $17.90 (55% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $36.99 (47% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $36.95 (38% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $19.95 (60% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.89 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $8.79 (56% off)
Gamersgate
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $35.90 (49% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle [Steam] - $51.99 (26% off)
- Balatro [Steam] - $11.79 (21% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $27.99 (38% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered [Steam] - $13.96 (53% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $23.49 (66% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $12.99 (81% off)
- Age of Wonders 4 [Steam] - $31.00 (38% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $22.99 (62% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Teardown [Steam] - $13.75 (54% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $14.99 (67% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $11.00 (56% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 [Steam] - $6.99 (72% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- Deus Ex: Invisible War - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/6)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $11.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Peglin - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code APR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Victoria 3 [Steam] - $22.50 (55% off)
- Barotrauma [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, Dredge, Aliens Dark Descent, 1000xRESIST, Nova Lands, Diplomacy is Not an Option, Distant Worlds 2, and Nomad Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get SOLAS 128, Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive, and Lumbearjack. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sonny Legacy Collection, The Tartarus Key, Swords & Souls: Neverseen, and Bear and Breakfast. Pay $17 or more to also receive Baladins, Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge, and In Stars and Time. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Roadwarden, Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition, and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. Pay $10 or more to also receive Citizen Sleeper and Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Broken Roads. These activate on Steam.
Pay $16 or more to get Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Turbo Overkill, Forgive Me Father 2, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Graven, Deadlink, and Powerslave Exhumed. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, Nick Jr. Party Adventure, and Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports. Pay $15 or more to also receive Matchbox Driving Adventures, Transformers: Galactic Trials, and My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery. Pay $20 or more to also receive Barbie Project Friendship, PAW Patrol World, and Bluey: The Videogame. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Kill The Crows, Thief of Thieves, and Psudoregalia. Pay $12 or more to also receive Control Ultimate Edition, Beyond: Two Souls, Darksiders 3, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $2 or more to get The Invisible Hand and The Stillness of the Wind. Pay $5 or more to also receive Genesis Noir and In Other Waters. Pay $9 or more to also receive Pine: A Story of Loss, Kraken Academy, and The Pale Beyond. Pay $12 or more to also receive Times & Galaxy. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Depair (w/18 DLC packs), Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wingdiver The Shooter, and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain. Pay $15 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force: World Brothers. Pay $25 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force 5 and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $15 or more to get The Iron Oath, Dungeon Drafters, Abalon (formerly Summoners Fate), Siralim Ultimate, Popup Dungeon, Pawnbarian, and Fae Tactics. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice (w/artbook and soundtrack), Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry Happy Ending Edition (w/artbook and soundtrack), Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored, Leisure Suit Larry 7: Love for Sail, Leisure Suit Larry 6: Shape Up or Slip Out, Leisure Suit Larry 5: Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work, Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectoralis, Leisure Suit Larry 2: Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places), Leisure Suit Larry 1: In the Land of the Lounge Lizards. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Through the Woods and Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones. Pay $8 or more to also receive Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Dread Templar, and WRATH: Aeon of Ruin. Pay $12 or more to also receive Viscerafest and Forgive Me Father. These activate on Steam.
- Critical Hit Discounts
- Monster Hunter Stories [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Critical Hit Discounts Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Spring Sale
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $24.99 (50% off)
- Skull and Bones - $23.99 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.10 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $20.00 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition - $48.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $8.00 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $6.00 (90% off)
- Anno 1800 - $6.00 (90% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Haste - $15.99 (20% off)
- Mechabellum - $11.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/8)
- Earth Appreciation Festival
- Frostpunk 2 - $31.49 (30% off)
- Aloft - $19.99 (20% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Core Keeper - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Against the Storm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rusty's Retirement - $5.24 (25% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Earth Appreciation Festival.
- Gearbox Entertainment Sale
- Homeworld 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $39.63 (44% off)
- Risk of Rain Returns - $11.24 (25% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary World Tour - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Gearbox Entertainment Sale.
- Enshrouded [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 8 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Khaos Reigns Bundle - $19.79 (67% off)
- Rivals of Aether 2 - $20.99 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sons of the Forest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- Atomic Heart - $19.80 (67% off)
- Age of Wonders 4 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 4: Call of Duty kicks off Season 03