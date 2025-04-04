Endless Legend 2's Aspects faction is a diplomatic hybrid of organic life & machine The Aspects believe in harmonious balance, and play in a manner that favors negotiating and using their harmony with the planet to their advantage.

Amplitude Studios has revealed the second major faction for its upcoming 4X strategy sequel, Endless Legend 2. The Aspects are the subjects of this latest reveal. A hybrid between machine and organic life, the Aspects share a hive mind known as the Chorus and believe in harmony and balance in all things. They’ll be a diplomatic faction that excels in negotiations and using their bonds with the land around them to provide bonuses to defense and map movement.

Amplitude showed off a deeper look at the Aspect faction in a new trailer this week. As mentioned above, the Aspects seek a synergistic relationship with everything around them, be it the world or other life. On the planet of Saiadha, they form relationships with the coral resource, propagating it to create defensive structures and other boons in the areas of their settlements. Outside of defense, they can also use the growth of coral to create fast lanes for armies that can even allow them to travel over water.

When it comes to interaction with the other factions, the Aspects would rather bond than fight against opposition or isolate themselves like the previously revealed defensive Kin of Sheredyn. Their expansion of coral can turn enemies into friends and allow them to negotiate non-aggression and alliances, even inviting some factions into their fold.

Peace, harmony, and expansion is the rule by which the Aspects live, and they’ll be playable when Endless Legend 2 launches in early access in the near future. Stay tuned for more news and updates right here at Shacknews.