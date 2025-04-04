Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 4: PlayStation Spring Sale continues

With this week being dominated by future console news, it doesn't leave a lot of room for what's available today. There aren't too many deals to be found this weekend, but the PlayStation Spring Sale is still up there for anybody interested in checking out big discounts on first-party titles, exclusive third-party games, and more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Spring Sale
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Digital Deluxe Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 Complete Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Stellar Blade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Returnal - $29.39 (58% off)
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Elden Ring - $35.99 (40% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $19.99 (60% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Sonic x Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $26.24 (25% off)
- Sniper Elite Resistance - $47.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- New World: Aeternum - $41.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $16.49 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Bundle - $19.79 (67% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- Undisputed - $44.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection - $34.79 (42% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.09 (67% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game - $25.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $10.49 (85% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $17.49 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $29.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Viewfinder - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Astroneer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $6.99 (90% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- RoboCop: Rogue City - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 1+2 - $39.98 (60% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 Bundle - $24.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- The Jackbox Naughty and Nice Bundle - $21.59 (20% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- World War Z - $9.89 (67% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
- ID@Xbox UnHalloween Horror Sale
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $15.99 (60% off)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- Choo-Choo Charles - $6.99 (65% off)
- #Blud - $17.49 (30% off)
- Kill Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $14.99 (70% off)
- More from the ID@Xbox UnHalloween Horror Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Spring Sale
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2025 Deluxe Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $14.99 (75% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $26.99 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $7.99 (80% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Afterlove EP - $15.99 (20% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.59 (66% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
