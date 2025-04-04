Mizutsune quest guide and tips - Monster Hunter Wilds Here's how to start the Mizutsune quest.

Capcom added Monster Hunter Wilds' Mizutsune quest in a free update for everyone, though you'll have to put a bit of work in to unlock it. The quest only becomes available once you hit Wilds' high rank, and even then, you'll probably want to grind for better equipment before taking it on.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Mizutsune quest guide explains how to get started and what to expect from the new Leviathan monster.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Mizutsune quest unlock

The Mizutsune quest is Extra Mission 1: Spirit in the Moonlight, and it unlocks once you:

Complete the main campaign and begin chapter four

Reach Hunter Rank 16 or higher

It'll be a little while before your Hunter Rank gets that high. Make sure you take on missions outside the main chapter four storyline to bump it up more quickly.

Once you meet the criteria, Monster Hunter Wilds will add the quest to your log book automatically. Alma mentions needing to speak with Kanya in Crimson Forest about a problem developing with the rainforest's ecosystem, so travel there and speak with her when you're ready. Kanya is the one who gives you a fishing rod and quests such as the one to find a Gravid Bowfin, and she's at the pond near the back of the Scarlet Forest base camp.

However, you should prep before you speak to her, as the quest will start immediately after you reach the target location.

Once you complete Spirit in the Moonlight, you can speak to Alma and pick up the optional quest Bubbling Crimson Flowers to hunt Mizutsune again. You need to be at Hunter Rank 21 or higher for that one, though. Tempered Mizutsune will start appearing after you reach Hunter Rank 41 or higher and have completed the Extra Mission 1 quest.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Mizutsune tips

Mizutsune uses water and fire attacks, and it's weak to ice, dragon, and thunder. It can also dish out a lot of physical damage, so you'll want to prioritize armor and accessories that boost your defense and have elemental resistances as well. Fire is less frequent in Mizutsune's arsenal, so water resistance should be your priority.

If you don't have Artian weapons yet, now's a good time to forge some. With the right ingredients, you can craft weapons that exploit Mizutsune's weaknesses without having to grind specific monster parts. Some of Monster Hunter Wilds' secret armor sets might be worth looking into as well, for skills such as higher and faster recovery.

Mizutsune blows bubbles that cause damage and, if they're red or glowing with blue flame, can inflict burn. They also have a high chance of knocking you down. Mizutsune regularly becomes enraged – you can tell this is happening when Mizutsune turns red – and does everything faster. It moves more quickly, blows more bubbles, and uses its tail swipes more frequently, Consider bringing a ranged weapon along as your secondary weapon to use while it's in this state.

Mizutsune's mouth is its primary weak point, and you can break its head, dorsal fin, and claws and sever or break its tail.

For more Monster Hunter help, check out our guide to every monster weakness and tips for getting the Sane Jewel to make battling Frenzy monsters easier.