New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Microsoft scales back data center production efforts around the world

Microsoft has hit the brakes on planned data centers in Illinois, Australia, Indonesia, and more.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
1

Microsoft, like many major tech companies, is all-in on AI. However, it looks like the Windows creator will be taking a step back to reassess its efforts in that space. Microsoft had previously planned to build new data centers to power AI in countries around the world, but is now delaying or pausing those plans.

Word of Microsoft pausing development on some of its data centers comes from a Bloomberg report. According to the outlet, Microsoft has put on hold plans for new data centers in Illinois, North Dakota, Wisconsin,Indonesia, Australia, and the United Kingdom. A Microsoft spokesperson provided the following statement:

The statement doesn’t directly acknowledge that data center production is being slowed down. Still, Microsoft remains one of the most AI-committed companies in the space, recently announcing plans to implement generative AI into its gaming business, and having Copilot conduct an interview with CEO Satya Nadella, former CEO Steve Ballmer, and founder Bill Gates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola