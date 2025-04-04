Microsoft scales back data center production efforts around the world Microsoft has hit the brakes on planned data centers in Illinois, Australia, Indonesia, and more.

Microsoft, like many major tech companies, is all-in on AI. However, it looks like the Windows creator will be taking a step back to reassess its efforts in that space. Microsoft had previously planned to build new data centers to power AI in countries around the world, but is now delaying or pausing those plans.

Word of Microsoft pausing development on some of its data centers comes from a Bloomberg report. According to the outlet, Microsoft has put on hold plans for new data centers in Illinois, North Dakota, Wisconsin,Indonesia, Australia, and the United Kingdom. A Microsoft spokesperson provided the following statement:

We plan our data center capacity needs years in advance to ensure we have sufficient infrastructure in the right places. As AI demand continues to grow, and our data center presence continues to expand, the changes we have made demonstrates the flexibility of our strategy.

Source: Getty Images

The statement doesn’t directly acknowledge that data center production is being slowed down. Still, Microsoft remains one of the most AI-committed companies in the space, recently announcing plans to implement generative AI into its gaming business, and having Copilot conduct an interview with CEO Satya Nadella, former CEO Steve Ballmer, and founder Bill Gates.