Nintendo delays Switch 2 pre-order date due to tariffs

The Nintendo Switch 2 got its big reveal earlier this week in which pricing and release dates were set. That included pre-order dates set for next week. However, Donald Trump’s tariffs have already substantially shaken up the economy and now Nintendo has pushed the pre-order dates for Nintendo Switch 2 to analyze their effect on the upcoming console. The June release date for Switch 2 remains the same.

Word of Nintendo Switch 2’s pre-order delay came via GameSpot, who were reportedly provided a statement by Nintendo regarding the matter:

Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.

Video game retailer GameStop also confirmed the delays on pre-orders for Nitnendo Switch 2 following GameSpot's report.

An update from Nintendo pic.twitter.com/iygReQlBwl — GameStop (@gamestop) April 4, 2025

What this means for the Nintendo Switch 2’s pricing in the US remains to be seen. Many were already balking when the $450 USD price tag and $80 price for Mario Kart World were revealed. However, Nintendo has seemingly been readying for the US’s new international economics for a while and the original price announcement could be seen as a reaction to months of volatility and instability for the video game industry. Regardless, it seems for all of Nintendo’s caution up to that point, it’s still choosing to remain even more cautious.

As we await a new pre-order date for the Nintendo Switch 2, stay tuned to its topic for the latest news, updates, and coverage.