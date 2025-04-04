Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves adds DJ Salvatore Ganacci to the playable roster Ganacci supervised a musical collaboration that brought various DJs' music to City of the Wolves, but he'll also be playable.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is set to come out this April, but SNK is still sharing news ahead of its release, this week’s being another guest character being added to the game. DJ Salvatore Ganacci is coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as a playable character, bringing a dance-themed combat style to the main roster.

Ganacci was announced as a playable character in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves with a new trailer this week. “Who?” you might ask. Well, Salvatore is a DJ popular worldwide, and especially in Europe, where he creates music and content that explores comedic, absurdist, and surreal themes. He also led a DJ collaboration for Fatal Fury that included bringing 11 DJs together to make original music for the game. Apparently, that’s now led to him being a playable character.

Ganacci’s fighting style is music and dance based. Most of his moves look like dance moves, including a multi-striking rekka attack where he blasts his opponent with his voice three times, launching them on the third. He also has an ultimate Hidden Gear super based on his Horse music video, which was part of him becoming a viral sensation.

It’s a little odd to see another guest character take a main roster slot in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, especially when SNK had classic Fatal Fury character Duck King on marketing materials repping what was revealed to be Ganacci recently. Duck King himself would have been a cool addition, but so would an original disciple considering characters like Preecha and Dong Hwan are in the game. Notably, Freeman, Hokotumaru, and Kim Jae Hoon of the original Garou roster are still absent.

Still, Salvatore Ganacci, much like Ronaldo, was likely a move to put more eyes on the game from around the world. With Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves coming this month, stay tuned for more updates on the game righ there at Shacknews.