Evening Reading - April 3, 2025

Hey Shacknews, I am very late but it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Nintendo Switch 2 preview: Finally playing with power
- Mario Kart World amps up the chaos with more characters & racers than ever
- Donkey Kong Bananza is like Wreck-It-Ralph meets Deep Rock Galactic
- ESA expects Trump tariffs to have 'real and detrimental impact' on video game industry
- Zelda Notes will let you exchange items between Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom
- Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Con mouse movement was tuned for unconventional surfaces
- South of Midnight review: A bayou fairy tale
- The Duskbloods could be an injection of FOMO that benefits the Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed games
- Nintendo Switch 2 release date, price & where to pre-order
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
It was a secret to everyone... until now!
The Biggest 2D Mario speedrun discovery in years pic.twitter.com/T6canyC77x— Kosmic (@Kosmicd12) March 29, 2025
Glitch runners are a special breed of humans.
Tariff Buehler's Day of Liberation
Trump: the Great Depression wouldn’t have happened “if they had stayed with the tariffs.”— Lucas Holtz (@LucasHoltz__) April 2, 2025
Reality:pic.twitter.com/dkCo6TpjsY https://t.co/eJrK0gITKy
I made a funny. Ha.
Don't believe everything you read
It's actually crazy how many people are going with the story the Switch 2 physical games are $90. Almost every video I've seen covering it has parroted this claim.— LonelyGoomba (@LonelyGoomba) April 3, 2025
The whole thing seemingly stems from Americans being unable to understand that €90 and $90 are not the same thing.
Especially on Discord.
Trans Rights Now & Forever
Obsessed with this pic.twitter.com/NTowAHtrjN— gaf (@propaganda91) March 31, 2025
My hockey team's mascot is better than your's
#newprofilepic pic.twitter.com/JU2gVquaOQ— Cleveland Pierogies (@monstershockey) March 30, 2025
Nothing more Cleveland than a Pierogie on ice skates playing hockey.
Cyberjunk 2077
March 30, 2025
Mental health pitstop
March 29, 2025
How are you doing?
I'm crying 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5SBQsgIPWn— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) March 28, 2025
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 3, 2025. Please consider playing our first game Bubbletron to support our broader Shacknews efforts. Here is an old photo of Lola executing a Nintendo Switch giveaway to brighten your night.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
