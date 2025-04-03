Evening Reading - April 3, 2025

Hey Shacknews, I am very late but it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It was a secret to everyone... until now!

The Biggest 2D Mario speedrun discovery in years pic.twitter.com/T6canyC77x — Kosmic (@Kosmicd12) March 29, 2025

Glitch runners are a special breed of humans.

Tariff Buehler's Day of Liberation

Trump: the Great Depression wouldn’t have happened “if they had stayed with the tariffs.”



Reality:pic.twitter.com/dkCo6TpjsY https://t.co/eJrK0gITKy — Lucas Holtz (@LucasHoltz__) April 2, 2025

I made a funny. Ha.

Don't believe everything you read

It's actually crazy how many people are going with the story the Switch 2 physical games are $90. Almost every video I've seen covering it has parroted this claim.



The whole thing seemingly stems from Americans being unable to understand that €90 and $90 are not the same thing. — LonelyGoomba (@LonelyGoomba) April 3, 2025

Especially on Discord.

Trans Rights Now & Forever

My hockey team's mascot is better than your's

Nothing more Cleveland than a Pierogie on ice skates playing hockey.

Cyberjunk 2077

Mental health pitstop

How are you doing?

