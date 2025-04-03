New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 3, 2025

Whoops, I am late.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, I am very late but it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It was a secret to everyone... until now!

Glitch runners are a special breed of humans.

Tariff Buehler's Day of Liberation

I made a funny. Ha.

Don't believe everything you read

Especially on Discord.

Trans Rights Now & Forever

My hockey team's mascot is better than your's

Nothing more Cleveland than a Pierogie on ice skates playing hockey.

Cyberjunk 2077

Mental health pitstop

How are you doing?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 3, 2025. Please consider playing our first game Bubbletron to support our broader Shacknews efforts. Here is an old photo of Lola executing a Nintendo Switch giveaway to brighten your night.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola