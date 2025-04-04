Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Visiting Bungie's roots in Marathon (1994) With Bungie making moves with its new Marathon title, now might be a good time to revisit the classics.

Welcome to another episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews. After spending countless weeks playing Black Myth: Wukong, I’m ready to dive into another game. We played some of The Finals the past two weeks, but today it’s time for Bungie’s 1994 game, Marathon.

This Marathon (1994) livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on April 4, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. I’ve never played the first Marathon before (or the rest of the trilogy outside of a stint in Durandal), so I don’t really know what I’m in for other than a classic sci-fi FPS title. Should be fun!

The reason for the Marathon play session is that Bungie has been dropping more Marathon teasers over the past day or so. It’s been a bunch of mysterious imagery, but considering it’s launching Marathon “soon,” it’s kind of the ideal time to dive into the original trilogy and get acquainted with the background lore.

While the upcoming game is an extraction shooter, it'll be good to have a deeper understanding of the Marathon universe.