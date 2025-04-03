All secret armor sets in Monster Hunter Wilds Here's how to get every hidden armor set in MH Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds' secret armor sets offer you a boost you can't find anywhere else and sometimes more than one. These sets live up to their name, though. Even unlocking the option to craft them takes time and no small amount of luck when it comes to item trading.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds secret armor guide lists each secret armor set, what skills it grants you, and how to unlock it. We're not including Artian Armor in this list, as you unlock it by completing a side quest, What We Protect.

All Monster Hunter Wilds secret armor sets

Almost every secret armor set in Monster Hunter Wilds requires a rare item you can only obtain through Nata's material gathering services or from item traders who might not even have the item you need for several in-game days. Item trading and material gathering only unlock once you reach Wilds' high-rank missions after completing the main campaign. In other words, don't expect to unlock these secret sets any time soon if you're just getting started.

All secret armor sets are alpha variants, which means they have more built-in skills, but fewer decoration slots.

Kunafa Armor

Speed eating, Palico rally, free meal, wide range

Acquire Dalthydon Wool from Kilama via item trading

Azuz Armor

Heroics, maximum might, geologist

Acquire Azuz Tanned Leather by trading with Gawdygog, Dogard, or Yabran

Suja Armor

Divine blessing

Acquire Suja Textiles by trading with Sekka

Sild Armor

Botanist, wide range

Acquire Sild Cotton by trading with Gawdygog or Ren

Butterfly Armor

Constitution, evade window, evade extender, recovery speed, recovery up

Acquire Great Hornfly by trading with Musharpeye or Gawdygog

King Beetle Armor

Heroics, foray, sleep resistance, paralysis resistance x2, poison resistance x2

Acquire Great Hornfly by trading with Musharpeye, Dogard, or Gawdygog

Melahoa Armor

Survival expert, poison resistance, tool specialist, recovery speed, recovery up, bleed resistance, paralysis resistance, mushroomancer

Acquire Great Hibiscus by trading with Ren or Gawdygog

Death Stench Armor

Resentment x5, ambush x3, blast resistance, intimidator, stun resistance

Acquire Sinister Cloth by trading with Kilama or Gawdygog

High Metal Armor

Stun resistance, partbreaker x3, iron skin, flinch free, aquatic and oilsilt mobility

Acquire Great Hornfly by trading with Musharpeye, Dogard, or Gawdygog

Battle Armor

Stamina surge, hunger resistance, constitution, sleep resistance, free meal, blind resistance, marathon runner, item pronlonger

Acquire Scarred Scale by trading with Sekka or Gawdygog

Commission Armor

Agitator x5, maximum might, earplugs, tool specialist, quick sheathe, divine blessing

Purchase a Commission Ticket from the Support Ship

For more Monster Hunter Wilds help, check out our list of every monster weakness so you know how to prepare for your next hunt.