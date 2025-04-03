All secret armor sets in Monster Hunter Wilds
Here's how to get every hidden armor set in MH Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds' secret armor sets offer you a boost you can't find anywhere else and sometimes more than one. These sets live up to their name, though. Even unlocking the option to craft them takes time and no small amount of luck when it comes to item trading.
Our Monster Hunter Wilds secret armor guide lists each secret armor set, what skills it grants you, and how to unlock it. We're not including Artian Armor in this list, as you unlock it by completing a side quest, What We Protect.
All Monster Hunter Wilds secret armor sets
Almost every secret armor set in Monster Hunter Wilds requires a rare item you can only obtain through Nata's material gathering services or from item traders who might not even have the item you need for several in-game days. Item trading and material gathering only unlock once you reach Wilds' high-rank missions after completing the main campaign. In other words, don't expect to unlock these secret sets any time soon if you're just getting started.
All secret armor sets are alpha variants, which means they have more built-in skills, but fewer decoration slots.
Kunafa Armor
- Speed eating, Palico rally, free meal, wide range
- Acquire Dalthydon Wool from Kilama via item trading
Azuz Armor
- Heroics, maximum might, geologist
- Acquire Azuz Tanned Leather by trading with Gawdygog, Dogard, or Yabran
Suja Armor
- Divine blessing
- Acquire Suja Textiles by trading with Sekka
Sild Armor
- Botanist, wide range
- Acquire Sild Cotton by trading with Gawdygog or Ren
Butterfly Armor
- Constitution, evade window, evade extender, recovery speed, recovery up
- Acquire Great Hornfly by trading with Musharpeye or Gawdygog
King Beetle Armor
- Heroics, foray, sleep resistance, paralysis resistance x2, poison resistance x2
- Acquire Great Hornfly by trading with Musharpeye, Dogard, or Gawdygog
Melahoa Armor
- Survival expert, poison resistance, tool specialist, recovery speed, recovery up, bleed resistance, paralysis resistance, mushroomancer
- Acquire Great Hibiscus by trading with Ren or Gawdygog
Death Stench Armor
- Resentment x5, ambush x3, blast resistance, intimidator, stun resistance
- Acquire Sinister Cloth by trading with Kilama or Gawdygog
High Metal Armor
- Stun resistance, partbreaker x3, iron skin, flinch free, aquatic and oilsilt mobility
- Acquire Great Hornfly by trading with Musharpeye, Dogard, or Gawdygog
Battle Armor
- Stamina surge, hunger resistance, constitution, sleep resistance, free meal, blind resistance, marathon runner, item pronlonger
- Acquire Scarred Scale by trading with Sekka or Gawdygog
Commission Armor
- Agitator x5, maximum might, earplugs, tool specialist, quick sheathe, divine blessing
- Purchase a Commission Ticket from the Support Ship
For more Monster Hunter Wilds help, check out our list of every monster weakness so you know how to prepare for your next hunt.
-
Josh Broadwell posted a new article, All secret armor sets in Monster Hunter Wilds