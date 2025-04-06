Weekend Discussion - April 6, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

A tribute to the incredible puzzle setter Phistomefel?

NINTENDO SWITCH 2 HANDS-ON

This is not a drill. Come and listen to what Asif has to say about Nintendo's next win.

Mario Kart World sounds lush

This game is going to be so damn good. Pretty keen to get in and play it. Not long now.

A new Donkey Kong game?!

Sign me up for this. And it's only one month after release. Let the good times roll.

Get ready to get heated up

The PS3 was $1,000 here in Australia when it launched. Everything is cheap by comparison.

Now let's change gears

Elden Ring is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, so let's look at the world.

The rule of law

Does it apply anymore?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free that you can check out? Bubbletron! Use three random parameters to pitch a company idea and get it valued! See if you can get the daily high score and earn the Moneyhat.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.