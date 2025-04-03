ShackStream: Tekken it to the Lab: Anna Williams Tekken 8 Season 2 has launched, starting with returning assassin and Nina's rival/twin sister Anna, and we're going to see how she plays!

This week, Tekken 8 started its Season 2 character content, beginning with the release of returning character Anna Williams. She’s Nina’s sister, a fellow stylish assassin, and the first character of Tekken 8’s Season 2 Character & Stage Pass. With her out in the wild, we’re going to play on today’s episode of Tekken it to the Lab!

Tekken it to the Lab is Shacknews’ and my educational fighting series. Tekken 8 is filled to the brim with moves and we go through them, figure out which ones are best, and assemble some combos from what we discover. If you need a starting point to figure out a character, this is great place to start and we answer questions and discuss the game and FGC at large as we go.

Join in as we go live with Anna Williams in Tekken 8 on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. ET. You can also just watch below.

Does Anna have the sauce to match her style? Find out as we go live and train with her in Tekken 8 shortly!