ESA expects Trump tariffs to have 'real and detrimental impact' on video game industry ESA Senior Vice President Aubrey Quinn explained that most game platforms are made in countries hit hard by the recent tariff announcements.

On the same day that the Nintendo Switch 2 finally got its much-anticipated deep dive reveal, Donald Trump also announced new tariffs going into effect for the United States on the world stage. Those tariffs have been a matter of concern since his election, and now the ESA has put forth the opinion that these tariffs are on track to do heavy damage to the video games industry.

That was shared by ESA Senior Vice President Aubrey Quinn with Stephen Totilo’s Game File newsletter. On Wednesday, Donald Trump announced the tariffs he promised to deliver. They included 34 percent tariffs on China, 24 percent tariffs on Japan, 25 percent tariffs on Korea, and 46 percent tariffs on Vietnam, just to name a few. Quinn says these tariffs stand to do great harm to the industry as we know it in the immediate future:

Any one product that a consumer would buy is likely to be subject to many of the tariffs announced, all compounded on top of one another.

Aubrey Quinn would go on to say that the issue of American tariffs is a story that’s “far from over.”

I think every company, every industry, the video game industry included, needs to think about what’s best for consumers, best for business, and best for employees. Supply chains are complicated and, certainly, supply chains don’t change overnight. Everything that is considered or decided can’t be a quick turnaround and can’t be a knee-jerk reaction to any particular announcement.

There was a lot of chatter on this particular topic following the release of Nintendo Switch 2’s purchase price. Many found the price, and the following price of games like Mario Kart World, to be quite steep. While it may have been too close Trump’s actual tariff announcement, it’s hard to deny that the months of volatility and talk of the tariffs leading up to this week probably had impact on the final price that was announced.

Regardless, it looks like the ESA has made its stance clear on the USA’s ongoing economic policies. As we continue to watch for the latest impacts of the tariffs on the industry, stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.