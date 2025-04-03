New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 159

We're diving into all of the news out of CinemaCon on this week's PGTC.
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Thursday! CinemaCon has brought an onslaught of movie news, and we're diving into it on this week's Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 159 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We'll open our show with a tribute to Val Kilmer, who past away this week. We'll then cover some of the biggest news out of CinemaCon, including a new trailer for Megan 2.0, and details about the next Spider-Man movie.

News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

