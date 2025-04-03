Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 159 We're diving into all of the news out of CinemaCon on this week's PGTC.

Happy Thursday! CinemaCon has brought an onslaught of movie news, and we're diving into it on this week's Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 159 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We'll open our show with a tribute to Val Kilmer, who past away this week. We'll then cover some of the biggest news out of CinemaCon, including a new trailer for Megan 2.0, and details about the next Spider-Man movie.

Miss me? It's time for Episode 159 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!