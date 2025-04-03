Pacific Drive's Endless Expeditions update brings all sorts of new & exciting travels Expeditions brings a new roguelite mode to Pacific Drive that will test your abilities to scavenge and escape the Olympic Exclusion Zone.

Kepler Interactive and Ironwood Studios have brought a massive new update to Pacific Drive this week. The Endless Expeditions update is free to all players and brings a massive array of new content to the game, including the titular Expeditions feature, which is a roguelite challenge in which players will take on unique and random challenges with little more than the bare bones of their car and the clothes on their back.

Ironwood Studios launched the Endless Expeditions update for Pacific Drive this week. The update is huge and includes a wealth of additional content for the game that should be well worth a revisit even if you played the game to the end. The Expeditions mode is a roguelite venture in which you’ll explore uniquely generated sections of the Olympic Exclusion Zone with little more than a few items and the gas and electricity in your car. Survive them and you can find some unique rewards for your trouble like special gear and vehicle and garage cosmetics.

That wasn’t all that was added in Endless Expeditions. The main features of the update are as foillows:

Expeditions - Roguelite style trips with unique routes and restrictions

Suspending Your Game - Save and exit at any time and resume when you wish

21 New Songs - Over an hour of new radio music from new and returning artists

Ida’s Exchange - A new character and vendor available during expedition runs for players to purchase unique parts, cosmetics and resources

New Cosmetic content - Spruce up your garage with new cosmetics found in the Zone and by trading scrap material at Ida’s Exchange

Tool Updates - Improvements to the Plasma Scrapper and Thermal Vacuum

Improved Route Planner - Refreshed UI for better readability

Anyone who played Pacific Drive will probably enjoy the game suspend feature. Now, if you need to leave in the middle of a good run through the Zone, you won’t have to abandon all your hard work. Now you can come back later, as long as you’re good from picking up exactly where you left off.

Ultimately, the Endless Expeditions update looks like a great new reason to revisit the already impeccable Pacific Drive. Stay tuned to the Ironwood Studios topic for more news and updates on this and other games from them.