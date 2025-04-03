Zelda Notes will let you exchange items between Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom The enhanced versions of BotW and TotK will support item sharing through the Nintendo Switch App.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will both receive Switch 2 versions that enhance their visuals and boost performance. They’ll also add functionality for Zelda Notes, a new feature that allows users to track their progress throughout the open world Zelda games. Nintendo has also revealed that Zelda Notes will add the unique ability to transfer items between Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

We got a demonstration of Zelda Notes’ item sharing feature during Nintendo Treehouse: Live today. The Switch 2 versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will receive new Key Items that players can use to deposit and withdraw items from Zelda Notes. In the Zelda Notes section of the Nintendo Switch App, players can move items between their inventories, and even send items to friends.



Source: Nintendo

Nintendo clarified in an overview that items that only exist in Tears of the Kingdom will be converted to other items when transferred to Breath of the Wild. Zelda Notes will also allow users to view their play data and exchange Autobuild blueprints via QR codes.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Editions will be available when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025.