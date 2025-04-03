New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Zelda Notes will let you exchange items between Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom

The enhanced versions of BotW and TotK will support item sharing through the Nintendo Switch App.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will both receive Switch 2 versions that enhance their visuals and boost performance. They’ll also add functionality for Zelda Notes, a new feature that allows users to track their progress throughout the open world Zelda games. Nintendo has also revealed that Zelda Notes will add the unique ability to transfer items between Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

We got a demonstration of Zelda Notes’ item sharing feature during Nintendo Treehouse: Live today. The Switch 2 versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will receive new Key Items that players can use to deposit and withdraw items from Zelda Notes. In the Zelda Notes section of the Nintendo Switch App, players can move items between their inventories, and even send items to friends.

A screenshot of a player using their smartphone to transfer items in Tears of the Kingdom.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo clarified in an overview that items that only exist in Tears of the Kingdom will be converted to other items when transferred to Breath of the Wild. Zelda Notes will also allow users to view their play data and exchange Autobuild blueprints via QR codes.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Editions will be available when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola