Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Con mouse movement was tuned for unconventional surfaces
Nintendo knows you don't keep a desk nearby to play console games, so they developed the Joy-Con mouse function to work on things like your pants leg.
One of the most interesting features Nintendo showed off for the Switch 2 has been the mouse functionality of the Joy-Con remotes. But Nintendo isn’t silly. They know it’s still a console and you’re probably not keeping a desk and mousepad nearby to play it. That’s why they reportedly made sure the Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse functionality could operate on unusual and rough surfaces, like your pants.
This was what Nintendo Switch 2 Producer Kouichi Kawamoto told press in a roundtable conversation at a recent event, as shared by GamesRadar. According to Kawamoto, functionality on difficult surfaces was a key challenge to overcome for the Joy-Con mouse function:
Our own Asif Khan could also confirm reasonable functionality of the Switch 2 Joy-Con’s mouse function. In the recent Switch 2 preview, Asif shared that while using the mouse function on both Joy-Cons felt strange for Drag&Drive, it doesn’t feel like mouse functionality is a gimmick for Switch 2 the way alternate control methods have felt in past Nintendo hardware. It’s accurate and functional enough to be practical for a lot of games. That will matter a lot with titles like Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 coming to the Switch 2.
There’s still plenty to see about the Switch 2, so follow our Nintendo Switch 2 topic for more updates and news as it drops.
