Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Con mouse movement was tuned for unconventional surfaces

Nintendo knows you don't keep a desk nearby to play console games, so they developed the Joy-Con mouse function to work on things like your pants leg.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

One of the most interesting features Nintendo showed off for the Switch 2 has been the mouse functionality of the Joy-Con remotes. But Nintendo isn’t silly. They know it’s still a console and you’re probably not keeping a desk and mousepad nearby to play it. That’s why they reportedly made sure the Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse functionality could operate on unusual and rough surfaces, like your pants.

This was what Nintendo Switch 2 Producer Kouichi Kawamoto told press in a roundtable conversation at a recent event, as shared by GamesRadar. According to Kawamoto, functionality on difficult surfaces was a key challenge to overcome for the Joy-Con mouse function:

Our own Asif Khan could also confirm reasonable functionality of the Switch 2 Joy-Con’s mouse function. In the recent Switch 2 preview, Asif shared that while using the mouse function on both Joy-Cons felt strange for Drag&Drive, it doesn’t feel like mouse functionality is a gimmick for Switch 2 the way alternate control methods have felt in past Nintendo hardware. It’s accurate and functional enough to be practical for a lot of games. That will matter a lot with titles like Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 coming to the Switch 2.

There’s still plenty to see about the Switch 2, so follow our Nintendo Switch 2 topic for more updates and news as it drops.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

