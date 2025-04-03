Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Con mouse movement was tuned for unconventional surfaces Nintendo knows you don't keep a desk nearby to play console games, so they developed the Joy-Con mouse function to work on things like your pants leg.

One of the most interesting features Nintendo showed off for the Switch 2 has been the mouse functionality of the Joy-Con remotes. But Nintendo isn’t silly. They know it’s still a console and you’re probably not keeping a desk and mousepad nearby to play it. That’s why they reportedly made sure the Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse functionality could operate on unusual and rough surfaces, like your pants.

This was what Nintendo Switch 2 Producer Kouichi Kawamoto told press in a roundtable conversation at a recent event, as shared by GamesRadar. According to Kawamoto, functionality on difficult surfaces was a key challenge to overcome for the Joy-Con mouse function:

As I was playing PC games, the experience of playing is fun, it’s engaging, and I was thinking ‘what if we could bring this to the Nintendo Switch 2?’ So we brought it to the Nintendo Switch 2. But […] usually the table is quite far away from where you’re sitting on the sofa, so it generally depends on the material, but we’ve made adjustments so that you can control the mouse on your pants.

Our own Asif Khan could also confirm reasonable functionality of the Switch 2 Joy-Con’s mouse function. In the recent Switch 2 preview, Asif shared that while using the mouse function on both Joy-Cons felt strange for Drag&Drive, it doesn’t feel like mouse functionality is a gimmick for Switch 2 the way alternate control methods have felt in past Nintendo hardware. It’s accurate and functional enough to be practical for a lot of games. That will matter a lot with titles like Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 coming to the Switch 2.

