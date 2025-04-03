ShackStream: Testing the Aerosoft CRJ V2 in the Pacific Northwest Aerosoft's big V2 update of the CRJ is now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Jan is going to give it a whirl.

After last week's red-eye adventure, Jan is once again gearing up for a night in the cockpit. This time, he'll be taking Aerosoft’s brand-new CRJ V2 for a spin, putting its updated systems and flight dynamics to the test. The journey will take viewers from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (KSEA) to Calgary International Airport (CYYC), flying under the Air Canada Express (Jazz) banner in the CRJ-900.

Catch the action live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

Jan will be using a variety of add-ons to enhance the experience, including ChasePlane, Beyond ATC, and more. If you’re curious about how the CRJ is loaded and configured from a cold-and-dark state, this is the perfect chance to see it in action. Expect a full rundown of the aircraft’s unique quirks, from its FMS setup to its manual throttle control, as Jan navigates the scenic route over the Rockies.

And, of course, if you hop into the Shacknews Twitch chat, be sure to say hello! Jan loves interacting with viewers, whether he’s running checklists, admiring the night skyline, or hanging out in cruise. If you enjoy the content, consider subscribing—if you have Amazon Prime, you can even use your free Prime sub to support the channel.

Don’t miss this chance to see the CRJ V2 in action—whether you’re a flight sim veteran or just love aviation, it’s going to be a great ride!