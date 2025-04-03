Nintendo Switch 2 went back to an LCD screen because its OLED didn't support certain features Nintendo Switch 2 Technology Development Division and Senior Director Tetsuya Sasaki claimed LCD has advanced to provide the features they wanted.

One of the things players may have been wondering about the Nintendo Switch 2 was what kind of display built into the handheld screen. It’s an LCD screen. Why not OLED like the spruced up original Switch model refresh? Well, apparently it’s because OLED didn’t support some of the features Nintendo was looking to implement, and LCD has advanced enough that it does, so that’s what’s in the Switch 2.

This came from Nintendo Switch 2 Technology Development Division and Senior Director Tetsuya Sasaki during a Q&A at a recent event, as shared by IGN. Tetsuya said it was the inability of Nintendo’s OLED system to support certain desirable features, like HDR, that made the move to LCD the right call:

Now there’s a lot of advancements that have been made in LCD technology during development. We took a look at the technology that was available to us now and after a lot of consideration we decided to stick to LCD. Even with the OLED version of Nintendo Switch, we didn’t have compatibility support for HDR, but that’s something we have the support for now.

HDR is high-dynamic range. It allows for light calculations that let designers craft more atmospheric lighting effects in games (which we can see heavily on display in the new Mario Kart World). Nintendo has pulled out the stops to ensure the Switch 2 will be able to handle a lot more bells and whistles than its predecessor. That means supporting up to 4K 60FPS, 1080p 120FPS, and simultaneous streaming/gameplay features like GameChat.

Either way, it’s looking like the move to an LCD got us some new and exciting stuff on the Switch 2 that we might not have otherwise had. To get more of our impressions on the console, check out our recent Switch 2 preview.