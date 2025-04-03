When is the next update for Schedule 1? Having set Steam on fire with an early access release, people are clamoring for more content in Schedule 1.

After rapidly taking over Steam by allowing people to make their fortunes through the manufacture and sale of illicit items, Schedule 1 is shaping up to be the surprise hit of the year in gaming. Developer TVGS is promising plenty of new content will make its way to the game, but when?

When is the next update for Schedule 1?

Source: TVGS

The next update is planned for the first weekend in April, so it will land between April 4 and April 6. The developer tweeted that we would be getting some new additions over the weekend and included an image of some new items being added to the game. These include a grandfather close, safe, some bottles of booze, and some gold bars. According to the official Trello board for Schedule 1, the developer is splitting issues into monthly update ideas and small additions or improvements that they plan to make, but there is no indicator as to which of them might appear in the next update.

Currently, potential feature ideas include shrooms, traveling customers, fishing, a weather system, a sewer network, raids on your properties, carterling interactions and fighting, and a gun range. Smaller additions of fixes include things like a van to drive around in, a radio, being able to set custom order volumes in shops (yes, please!), controller support, and in-game voice chat.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Schedule 1 page.