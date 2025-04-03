New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel Rivals heads to the Hellfire Gala for Season 2

Emma Frost and Ultron are being teased for Marvel Rivals' next season.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
NetEase Games
1

NetEase Games has released the first trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 2. It’ll see our heroes heading to the Hellfire Gala and facing off against a dangerous new enemy. It looks like Emma Frost and Ultron could be joining the playable roster as part of the new chapter.

The first trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 2 was posted this morning and shows several heroes, mostly X-Men, celebrating during a speech from Emma Frost. Before she can finish, she’s interrupted by Ultron, who appears through a portal and threatens the lives of all mutants and humans.

During the cinematic trailer, we see new looks for several existing heroes. Luna Snow, Magik, and Psylocke all seem to be getting new skins, with the latter two dressed in the iconic blue and yellow X-Men costume. While Season 1 brought four new characters in the Fantastic 4, NetEase Games said it would be transitioning to two characters a season moving forward.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 will begin on April 11, 2025. You can expect to read all of your Marvel Rivals news right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

