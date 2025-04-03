Marvel Rivals heads to the Hellfire Gala for Season 2 Emma Frost and Ultron are being teased for Marvel Rivals' next season.

NetEase Games has released the first trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 2. It’ll see our heroes heading to the Hellfire Gala and facing off against a dangerous new enemy. It looks like Emma Frost and Ultron could be joining the playable roster as part of the new chapter.

The first trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 2 was posted this morning and shows several heroes, mostly X-Men, celebrating during a speech from Emma Frost. Before she can finish, she’s interrupted by Ultron, who appears through a portal and threatens the lives of all mutants and humans.

During the cinematic trailer, we see new looks for several existing heroes. Luna Snow, Magik, and Psylocke all seem to be getting new skins, with the latter two dressed in the iconic blue and yellow X-Men costume. While Season 1 brought four new characters in the Fantastic 4, NetEase Games said it would be transitioning to two characters a season moving forward.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 will begin on April 11, 2025.