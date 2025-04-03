New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Watch Nintendo Treehouse Live: Switch 2 Edition here

Nintendo is showing off gameplay of Switch 2 titles on two separate streams this week.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the Big N is ready to bring us deeper into the world of its next console. Two Nintendo Treehouse streams are set for Thursday and Friday, where Nintendo will show gameplay for Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and other Switch 2 games.

Watch Nintendo Treehouse Live: Switch 2 Edition

Nintendo Treehouse Live: Switch 2 Edition will be live on the Company’s Twitch and YouTube accounts on April 3 and April 4 at 7 a.m./10 a.m. They’ll both run for multiple hours, showing gameplay of a variety of Switch 2 games.

That’s where you can watch Nintendo Treehouse Life: Switch 2 Edition. Our own Asif Khan got to go hands-on with the Switch 2, and you can read his impressions on Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and the console itself.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola