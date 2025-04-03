Watch Nintendo Treehouse Live: Switch 2 Edition here Nintendo is showing off gameplay of Switch 2 titles on two separate streams this week.

Following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the Big N is ready to bring us deeper into the world of its next console. Two Nintendo Treehouse streams are set for Thursday and Friday, where Nintendo will show gameplay for Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and other Switch 2 games.

Watch Nintendo Treehouse Live: Switch 2 Edition

Nintendo Treehouse Live: Switch 2 Edition will be live on the Company’s Twitch and YouTube accounts on April 3 and April 4 at 7 a.m./10 a.m. They’ll both run for multiple hours, showing gameplay of a variety of Switch 2 games.

That’s where you can watch Nintendo Treehouse Life: Switch 2 Edition. Our own Asif Khan got to go hands-on with the Switch 2, and you can read his impressions on Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and the console itself.