Nintendo Switch 2 preview: Finally playing with power

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has come and gone, and I had the pleasure of trying out the latest gaming hardware from the Big N. After playing new games like Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart World, and plenty of other titles, my body is more than ready for Nintendo’s next generation console.

4K Nintendo games? In this economy?

Nintendo Switch 2 is the most powerful system ever created by the company, and that comes with higher costs and slower development times. Both of these issues were highlighted in the Nintendo Direct that left many people underwhelmed. As someone who had a chance to see the games running in person with my hands on the controller, I remain blown away by the graphical fidelity and performance of Switch 2.

Nintendo got out of the video game hardware arms race years ago, but it really does appear that they have caught up to the current generation with Switch 2. The most stunning and noticeable example of this comes from seeing Nintendo video game art in 4K for the first time. Be it Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s Switch 2 Edition or brand new games like Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo Switch 2 impressed the hell out of me.

It does feel like Nintendo was in a bit of a Catch-22 situation with the reveal of Switch 2. On one hand, the reaction to the price of the system and the ongoing confusion regarding the price of games has people feeling cautious. On the other hand, I believe that if the company skimped on hardware and shipped another device incapable of running current generation games would have pissed off the broader gaming public even more.

Many of us wanted a better performing Switch for years, with games like Tears of the Kingdom really highlighting the weaknesses of the aging system. With Switch 2, many of these games can find new life in 4K running at 60 FPS and with HDR support. Playing TOTK without the frame rate plummeting while using Ultra Hand was delightful, and fans that held off on playing that game will be rewarded on Switch 2.

Control

Nintendo Switch 2 introduces several improvements and incremental innovations to the controller options. The two biggest things I noticed were the increase size of the device and Joy-Cons are a very welcome addition and the advent of mouse controls are actually not another lame shoehorned in gimmick.

Playing Metroid Prime 4: Beyond with one Joy-Con as a mouse was extremely eye-opening. It helped that the demo was running at 120 FPS, which is a very welcome improvement from the last generation. Switch 2 has the capability to make Switch 1 games run materially better, and the advent of mouse controls is going to give a new life to games like Civ 7 and Super Mario Maker 2.

I played several Switch 2 demos using the Grip Controller with Joy-Cons attached and it was legitimately enjoyable. The increased size fit my larger hands better, and the larger analog joysticks feel less toy-like and more like a real video game device.

The one negative from the updated Switch 2 controller offerings is the lack of analog trigger buttons. I really like the triggers on Steam Deck, and would have loved to see Nintendo implement them on both the new Switch 2 Pro Controller as well as Joy-Con 2.

Gimmicks

While the mouse isn’t a gimmick, Nintendo did trot out a hyped up C Button alongside a somewhat underwhelming GameChat feature. The best part of this whole feature is that it is optional. I have seen some people claim that the webcam should have been built into the Switch 2, but I think making it an option is actually going to end up being a win for the privacy and safety of users. If you really want to see your head in a bubble while playing Mario Party, go nuts and splurge on the $50 camera, but don’t expect a high fidelity experience.

Nintendo sort of telegraphed its lack of confidence in GameChat by making it free to everyone for almost an entire year. Only time will tell if that feature gains traction or goes the way of the infrared sensor on the Switch 1 Joy-Con.

It’s always been about the games

Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t have the most robust first-party lineup right now. Drag x Drive is an underwhelming double Joy-Con 2 mouse gameplay demo, and the Switch 2 World Tour game should have been packed in with the system.

The two best games at the preview event were Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World. These games showcase the polish and promise of the Switch 2 hardware, and I look forward to hearing more announcements for upcoming first-party Switch 2 titles.

That’s a lot of bananas

Switch 2 costs $449.99 here in the United States for the base model with a Mario Kart World bundle being priced at $499.99. This is the most expensive Nintendo console ever made, and it comes against the backdrop of an escalating global trade war. I found it very odd that the Switch 2 price was not mentioned in the Nintendo Direct, and it really makes you wonder just how last second the pricing decision was.

There has also been some sticker shock from seeing the price of Mario Kart World coming in at $80. That price makes the Switch 2 bundle a no-brainer for most people who are going to want both products, but the sticker shock is real.

The lack of information about the costs of games, Switch 2 enhanced game upgrades, and the system is concerning, and I was also disappointed by the lack of transparency when it came to asking Nintendo simple questions like “What resolution is this game running at?” Or “What FPS is this game running at?” The only game on display with that disclosure prominently displayed was Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which I found very strange.

Even thought my eyes could detect that both Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild both looked and ran great, a little transparency could have gone a long way from Nintendo at the event, and I hope they consider this feedback in future events and video presentations.

Leave luck to heaven

Switch 2 follows the most successful Nintendo console of all time, and while it is not looking like a Wii U level flop, it may share a similar path to the 3DS launch. The main difference here is the quality of the physical hardware. The improvements made to the Joy-Cons are very noticeable, and they even feel less wobbly than the predecessor controllers. Will performance be enough to sway potential buyers who are on the fence? Are there enough third party games coming to the system this year? We will have to wait and see, because there is no doubt that we will be hearing more companies talking about games coming to Nintendo Switch in the next few months leading to the June 5 launch.