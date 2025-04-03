Shack Together 057 - Nintendo Switch 2 Hands On + Unpacking the Direct

Welcome to a special episode of Shack Together! Today's show is entirely dedicated to the Nintendo Switch 2, as our host Asif Khan shares his exclusive hands-on experience with Nintendo's next-generation console, set to launch on June 5, 2025. This two-hour deep dive explores every aspect of the new hardware and its launch lineup.

The Switch 2 represents a significant leap forward with 1080p handheld gaming at up to 120 FPS, HDR support, and 4K output in docked mode. New features include an innovative camera peripheral for GameChat and a redesigned Pro Controller sporting additional buttons and an audio jack. The system will even support mouse input (via the JoyCon 2) for compatible games, reminding us once again of their pedigree for fun, strange hardware design.

The launch lineup is headlined by Mario Kart World, alongside an impressive roster of titles including Donkey Kong Bananza, The Duskbloods, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. Third-party support is robust with announcements for Elden Ring, Borderlands 4, Hades 2, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. The long-awaited Silksong also finally gets a 2025 release date on the platform. And that about covers things for today's special episode! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

