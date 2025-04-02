New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 2, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Biggest reveal from the Nintendo Direct

I don't know whose idea this was, but hell yeah.

And this is the second most important reveal

If we can customize our characters' appearances, that's dope.

Sakurai is directing Kirby Air Riders

Glad that he's back, and good for him for getting away for Smash... for now.

Those price tags...

The console price tag seems like a consequence of Tariffs. Mario Kart being $80 on the other hand... 

Nintendo Switch 2 mice

Using the mouse function for FPS games is going to be awesome.

Nintendo publishing a FromSoft game?

This feels like a fever dream. Huge vote of confidence from Nintendo in their online infrastructure.

Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness coming to NSO too?

This is peak 2000s kid nostalgia. Give it to me!

RIP Val Kilmer

A master at his craft. Thanks for the entertainment.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

The female protagonist of Pokemon Legends: Z-A activating a Mega Stone.
I reckon Bubbletron could use some Switch 2 prompts.
Source: Nintendo

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola