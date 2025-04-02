Evening Reading - April 2, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Biggest reveal from the Nintendo Direct

Absolute beauty pic.twitter.com/7HdHPa24Jk — No Context Super Mario (@SuperMarioOOC85) April 2, 2025

I don't know whose idea this was, but hell yeah.

And this is the second most important reveal

I fear people haven’t been discussing the most important thing from the direct pic.twitter.com/nyWeewAdq5 — No Context Super Mario (@SuperMarioOOC85) April 2, 2025

If we can customize our characters' appearances, that's dope.

Sakurai is directing Kirby Air Riders

Glad that he's back, and good for him for getting away for Smash... for now.

Those price tags...

The console price tag seems like a consequence of Tariffs. Mario Kart being $80 on the other hand...

Nintendo Switch 2 mice

switch 2 direct looking good pic.twitter.com/5fObhzZYR2 — 『ÆｍƎｒ』 (@emeruga) April 2, 2025

Using the mouse function for FPS games is going to be awesome.

Nintendo publishing a FromSoft game?

This feels like a fever dream. Huge vote of confidence from Nintendo in their online infrastructure.

Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness coming to NSO too?

crying at the club rn pic.twitter.com/u8zEOnGmQq — Pokémon Brainrot (@PkmnBrainrot) April 2, 2025

This is peak 2000s kid nostalgia. Give it to me!

RIP Val Kilmer

Remembering Val Kilmer pic.twitter.com/BJg9UC3Vr2 — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) April 2, 2025

A master at his craft. Thanks for the entertainment.

