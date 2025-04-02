Evening Reading - April 2, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025
- Mario Kart World is a Switch 2 launch title
- Nintendo Switch 2 Camera peripheral will work with new GameChat feature
- Nintendo Switch 2 will be 1080p, up to 120 fps & and feature HDR
- GameShare lets you share games with other Nintendo Switch 2 players
- Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat introduces a Discord-like group chat
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 mouse functionality confirmed
- Elden Ring is coming to Nintendo Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will enhance Switch classics
- Silksong gets 2025 release date
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will start Cloud's journey on Switch 2
- Deltarune 1, 2, 3, and 4 are coming to Nintendo Switch 2
- Donkey Kong Bananza brings DK back to 3D in July on Switch 2
- The Duskbloods is a new FromSoftware game coming exclusively to Switch 2 in 2026
- Kirby Air Riders is the next game from Masahiro Sakurai
- Nintendo Switch 2 will feature 4K in Docked Mode
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Biggest reveal from the Nintendo Direct
Absolute beauty pic.twitter.com/7HdHPa24Jk— No Context Super Mario (@SuperMarioOOC85) April 2, 2025
I don't know whose idea this was, but hell yeah.
And this is the second most important reveal
I fear people haven’t been discussing the most important thing from the direct pic.twitter.com/nyWeewAdq5— No Context Super Mario (@SuperMarioOOC85) April 2, 2025
If we can customize our characters' appearances, that's dope.
Sakurai is directing Kirby Air Riders
Glad that he's back, and good for him for getting away for Smash... for now.
Those price tags...
nintendo pic.twitter.com/hXFqNiigSB— ava (@zeldevil) April 2, 2025
The console price tag seems like a consequence of Tariffs. Mario Kart being $80 on the other hand...
Nintendo Switch 2 mice
switch 2 direct looking good pic.twitter.com/5fObhzZYR2— 『ÆｍƎｒ』 (@emeruga) April 2, 2025
Using the mouse function for FPS games is going to be awesome.
Nintendo publishing a FromSoft game?
This feels like a fever dream. Huge vote of confidence from Nintendo in their online infrastructure.
Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness coming to NSO too?
crying at the club rn pic.twitter.com/u8zEOnGmQq— Pokémon Brainrot (@PkmnBrainrot) April 2, 2025
This is peak 2000s kid nostalgia. Give it to me!
RIP Val Kilmer
Remembering Val Kilmer pic.twitter.com/BJg9UC3Vr2— Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) April 2, 2025
A master at his craft. Thanks for the entertainment.
