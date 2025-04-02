ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 562 More Bramble: The Mountain King on The Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Bramble: The Mountain King playthrough. Schwaycool, one of the loyal Stevetendo Show viewers, picked this game for me to play and it’s interesting. During the last Bramble: The Mountain King episode, we caught up with our sister who snuck out of the house. However, things took a dark turn when she was captured by a big troll and stuffed in his burlap sack. Will we be able to get her back?

We’re not out of the woods as it's dangerous for a young boy who is so much smaller than these monsters. In this game, you have to think two moves in advance and come up with strategies on the fly. One minute you might be running through water and the next you have to dodge bear traps under the water. Bramble: The Mountain King is creepy and gives off major Little Nightmares vibes. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for more of our Bramble: The Mountain King playthrough. By the looks of it, we might not have that much left in the playthrough so it could be a two-for-one night on the show!

Not everything is out to kill us!

©Dimfrost Studio

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Kirby and the Forgotten Land playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. We're making our way through Wondaria Remains in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. We'll be making our way to the Gerudo Desert and the Spirit Temple soon in Ocarina of Time so stay tuned!

Nintendo had the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct this morning and it didn't disappoint. The presentation was a little over sixty minutes and there was a lot shown off. There appears to be plenty of third party support for the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 as well as a lot of cool games coming. There should be plenty of games for The Stevetendo Show to play like Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Banaza, Elden Ring, and more.

