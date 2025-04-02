Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed games
Want to know what's coming to the Nintendo Switch 2? We've got a list of what you should be looking for right here.
The Nintendo Switch 2 had an incredible showing today, and that included getting to see all sorts of games that will be coming to the system on its June 5 launch day and beyond. So what’s coming to the Switch 2? We’ve got a list of launch and post-launch titles here to add to your radar for the new console.
ATTENTION: This is a list of games explicitly for the Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Switch Online library and much of the original Nintendo Switch games are supposed to be supported on Switch 2, but you can find more details on supported backwards compatible games on Nintendo’s website.
Here are the games that have been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2 and their release dates if known:
Available on June 5 (listed alphabetical)
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Deltarune Chapters 1, 2, 3, & 4
- Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Mario Kart World
- Sid Meier's Civilization 7 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Split Fiction
- Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition
- Survival Kids
- Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut
Available after June 5 (listed alphabetical)
- Borderlands 4 - 2025
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion - September 5, 2025
- Donkey Kong Bananza - July 17, 2025
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade
- The Duskbloods - 2026 (Switch 2 exclusive)
- Elden Ring Tarnished Edition - 2025
- Enter the Gungeon 2
- Hades 2 - 2025
- Drag x Drive - 2025
- Kirby Air Riders - 2025
- Project 007 (IO Interactive)
- Metroid Prime™ 4: Beyond Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 2025
- Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions - 2026
- Star Wars Outlaws - 2025
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 - Summer 2025
That covers the list of games coming for the Nintendo Switch 2 that we know about. Stay tuned to the Switch 2 topic for more coverage and details.
