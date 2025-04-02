Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed games Want to know what's coming to the Nintendo Switch 2? We've got a list of what you should be looking for right here.

The Nintendo Switch 2 had an incredible showing today, and that included getting to see all sorts of games that will be coming to the system on its June 5 launch day and beyond. So what’s coming to the Switch 2? We’ve got a list of launch and post-launch titles here to add to your radar for the new console.

ATTENTION: This is a list of games explicitly for the Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Switch Online library and much of the original Nintendo Switch games are supposed to be supported on Switch 2, but you can find more details on supported backwards compatible games on Nintendo’s website.

Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed games

Here are the games that have been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2 and their release dates if known:

Available on June 5 (listed alphabetical)

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Deltarune Chapters 1, 2, 3, & 4

Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition

Hogwarts Legacy

Mario Kart World

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Split Fiction

Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition

Survival Kids

Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut

Available after June 5 (listed alphabetical)

Borderlands 4 - 2025

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion - September 5, 2025

Donkey Kong Bananza - July 17, 2025

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade

The Duskbloods - 2026 (Switch 2 exclusive)

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition - 2025

Enter the Gungeon 2

Hades 2 - 2025

Drag x Drive - 2025

Kirby Air Riders - 2025

Project 007 (IO Interactive)

Metroid Prime™ 4: Beyond Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 2025

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions - 2026

Star Wars Outlaws - 2025

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 - Summer 2025

That covers the list of games coming for the Nintendo Switch 2 that we know about. Stay tuned to the Switch 2 topic for more coverage and details.