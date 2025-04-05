New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All console commands and how to use them - Schedule 1

If you need some help to get ahead in the criminal underworld in Schedule 1, console commands are your best friend.
Shacknews
Cheating in single-player games won't get you in trouble, so it's always an option in Schedule 1 if you run into some trouble. The game gives you a solid option to use console commands if you wish, so you don't need to feel bad about it. Think of Schedule 1 as a sandbox you are supposed to have fun in.

How to use console commands

A fully working grow operation in Schedule 1
Source: TVGS

To use console commands, you will need to activate them. To do this, pause the game, go to the Settings menu, and then look at the Game tab. You will see a circle you can click on to activate console commands. After that, hit the tilde key to input the command you wish to use.

You can find a full list of the available console commands below.

Command Function
Freecam Will give you access to a free camera. Hit ESC to exit and return to your character.
save This will save the game, useful when you are not near a save point but might be doing something risky.
settime You can set the clock to any time. Follow the command with the four digits to dictate what time it will be.
give Will give you an item. You will need to type "give itemname amount".
clearninventory Dumps all items from your inventory.
 changecash This will change your cash to the value you follow the commmand with. For example, "changecash 1000" will change your cash total to 1000.
 changebalance It works the same way but changes your balance instead.
 addxp Follow this one with a value to add that many experience points to your character.
 spawnvehicle Follow this with the vehicle name to spawn a vehicle at your location.
setmovespeed This is a move speed multiplier; your base speed is 1.
setjumpforce This will make you jump higher. Once again, your base jump height is 1.
teleport You can teleport to any named location. See the game map for names.
setowned Follow this with the name of a place or item to set it to something you own.
packageproduct This will package the product you have equipped with the named item.
setstaminareserve Sets your stamina reserve to a numerical value that you need to type after the command. 
raisewanted Increase wanted level 
lowerwanted Decrease wanted level
clearwanted Clear the wanted level completely
sethealth Set your health level to the value you type after the command
hideui Hides the screen UI
showfps Shows the FPS value
hidefps Hides the FPS value
cleartrash Instantly removes all trash items from the world (can help a little with FPS if you need it)

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Schedule 1 page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

