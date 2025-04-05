All console commands and how to use them - Schedule 1 If you need some help to get ahead in the criminal underworld in Schedule 1, console commands are your best friend.

Cheating in single-player games won't get you in trouble, so it's always an option in Schedule 1 if you run into some trouble. The game gives you a solid option to use console commands if you wish, so you don't need to feel bad about it. Think of Schedule 1 as a sandbox you are supposed to have fun in.

How to use console commands

To use console commands, you will need to activate them. To do this, pause the game, go to the Settings menu, and then look at the Game tab. You will see a circle you can click on to activate console commands. After that, hit the tilde key to input the command you wish to use.

You can find a full list of the available console commands below.

Command Function Freecam Will give you access to a free camera. Hit ESC to exit and return to your character. save This will save the game, useful when you are not near a save point but might be doing something risky. settime You can set the clock to any time. Follow the command with the four digits to dictate what time it will be. give Will give you an item. You will need to type "give itemname amount". clearninventory Dumps all items from your inventory. changecash This will change your cash to the value you follow the commmand with. For example, "changecash 1000" will change your cash total to 1000. changebalance It works the same way but changes your balance instead. addxp Follow this one with a value to add that many experience points to your character. spawnvehicle Follow this with the vehicle name to spawn a vehicle at your location. setmovespeed This is a move speed multiplier; your base speed is 1. setjumpforce This will make you jump higher. Once again, your base jump height is 1. teleport You can teleport to any named location. See the game map for names. setowned Follow this with the name of a place or item to set it to something you own. packageproduct This will package the product you have equipped with the named item. setstaminareserve Sets your stamina reserve to a numerical value that you need to type after the command. raisewanted Increase wanted level lowerwanted Decrease wanted level clearwanted Clear the wanted level completely sethealth Set your health level to the value you type after the command hideui Hides the screen UI showfps Shows the FPS value hidefps Hides the FPS value cleartrash Instantly removes all trash items from the world (can help a little with FPS if you need it)

