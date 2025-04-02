Enter the Gungeon 2 announced for PC and Switch 2 As part of Nintendo's third-party reveals, Enter the Gungeon 2 will come to the Switch 2 as a console exclusive.

Nintendo had a full day of third-party and indie gaming reveals as part of its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. One of the surprise reveals came from Devolver Digital and Dodge Roll, who announced that a sequel to 2016's Enter the Gungeon. On top of that, Enter the Gungeon looks to be console-exclusive to the Switch 2.

Enter the Gungeon 2 will forego the old-school 2D pixel art sprites from the original game in favor of a brand new 3D art style. However, at the core, this looks to be more of the roguelike shooter that came to resonate with audiences back when it first released. Developer Dodge Roll notes that players will explore familiar sites as they tear through procedurally generated stages. New characters will be available for runs, as will some returning favorites.

"We're still working on the game and we're excited to share more with you in the future," Creative Director Dave Crooks said during the Nintendo Switch 2: Partner Spotlight portion of the Switch 2 Direct.

The original Enter the Gungeon proved charming back when Shacknews first reviewed it in 2016. A spin-off called Exit the Gungeon didn't quite hit those same heights, but was still a good time nonetheless. Enter the Gungeon 2 is set to release on Switch 2 in 2026 as a console exclusive. It'll also be available on PC. We'll have more on the Switch 2, which is set to release on June 5. Keep it on Shacknews and watch our pre-order guide for more information on when it's coming.