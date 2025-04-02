Fortnite will get a dedicated Switch 2 version to get around compatibility issues Nearly every game from the first Switch generation will be compatible with Switch 2, but there's one noteworthy exception.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct wrapped up, the publisher is now focusing on getting additional information out to the consumer. There are still plenty of questions out there, including which Switch games will be playable on Switch 2. Nintendo has made up a list of over 100 games that currently have compatibility issues. Of that list, every single title is under investigation and expected to receive an update with only one exception. That exception's a pretty big one, as it's Epic Games' battle royale juggernaut Fortnite. To get around compatibility problems, Epic is simply opting to create a dedicated Switch 2 version of its pop culture hit.

The compatibility list was published on the Nintendo website. It certainly explains why Fortnite popped up during the Nintendo Switch 2: Partner Sizzle Reel, viewable in the video above. What this means is that Switch 2 owners will have to download this new version of Fortnite and log in again to keep current. Fortunately, Fortnite on Switch 2 has been confirmed for the Switch 2's launch day and will include the full Fortnite ecosystem of games like LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival.



Whether this means that Fortnite on Switch 2 will receive any console-exclusive features remains to be seen, but at the very least, it'll be a good game for friends to gather together with the new GameChat group chat. We'll have more on the Switch 2 leading up to its June 5 launch. Be sure to follow our pre-order guide for the latest updates on how to obtain one.