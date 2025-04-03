New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to find Uncle Nelson's money stash - Schedule 1

It's hard to start a new life, but Uncle Nelson has left some supplies for you around town in Schedule 1.
Aidan O'Brien
1

After being forced to run from the cops at the start of Schedule 1, you find yourself in a new town and without many earthly belongings to help you start a new life. Thankfully, Uncle Nelson has some money stashes stored in dead drops around town, if you know where to find them.

Where to find Uncle Nelson's money stash in Schedule 1

The money stash locations in Schedule 1
There are a total of three money stashes to be found in town, thanks to your smart Uncle Nelson, who was prepared for a rainy day.

Stash #1 - near the fountain

The fountain stash location in Schedule 1
The fountain can be found almost in the center of the town and will appear as a dark gray circle on your map. It is the middle checkpoint marked on the map above. The stash itself is in a dead drop at the rear of the fountain.

Stash #2 - behind he supermarket

The stash behind the supermarket in Schedule 1
The second stash can be found in a dead drop on the back wall of the supermarket, just up the street from the fountain.

Stash #3 - near the canal

The stash near the canal in Schedule 1
The third and final stash is located on the wall of the bridge that runs across the canal to the south of the supermarket and fountain. Walk down the slanted shore that runs down to the canal, and you will see it on the wall.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Schedule 1 page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

