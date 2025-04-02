New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hades 2 has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

Supergiant Games is bringing the sequel to its popular Greek pantheon-themed roguelike to Nintendo's new console.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

The Nintendo Switch 2’s big showcase also showed off a ton of games coming to the console when it launches and after. Among them was Supergiant Games’ Hades 2, which will be coming over to Switch 2 to let players continue their adventures and escape from the depths of the Underworld.

Hades 2 was announced for the Nintendo Switch 2 during the Nintendo Direct this week. It’s worth noting that Hades 2 has been in early access for a while, and this launch on the Switch 2 isn’t indicative of its 1.0 launch. It will still be moving through early access even when it comes to the new console.

Hades 2 came to early access in 2024. Players have found it to be exactly what it claimed to be: More Hades, which is undoubtedly a wonderful thing. The developers have added new characters, regions, weapons, skills, and overall content over time to flesh it out as it continues to grow towards its full release.

We don’t know when that full release will come, but Hades 2 is coming to Switch 2 either way. For more updates and news, be sure to follow the Nintendo Switch 2 topic.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

