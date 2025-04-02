Hades 2 has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2 Supergiant Games is bringing the sequel to its popular Greek pantheon-themed roguelike to Nintendo's new console.

The Nintendo Switch 2’s big showcase also showed off a ton of games coming to the console when it launches and after. Among them was Supergiant Games’ Hades 2, which will be coming over to Switch 2 to let players continue their adventures and escape from the depths of the Underworld.

Hades 2 was announced for the Nintendo Switch 2 during the Nintendo Direct this week. It’s worth noting that Hades 2 has been in early access for a while, and this launch on the Switch 2 isn’t indicative of its 1.0 launch. It will still be moving through early access even when it comes to the new console.

Hades 2 came to early access in 2024. Players have found it to be exactly what it claimed to be: More Hades, which is undoubtedly a wonderful thing. The developers have added new characters, regions, weapons, skills, and overall content over time to flesh it out as it continues to grow towards its full release.

We don’t know when that full release will come, but Hades 2 is coming to Switch 2 either way. For more updates and news, be sure to follow the Nintendo Switch 2 topic.