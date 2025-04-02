Mario Kart World will be priced at $80 USD Nintendo has confirmed that one of the early first-party games for the Nintendo Switch 2 has a $79.99 price point.

Game prices are going up. It could have been guessed at for those who have been following the discourse over the last few years, but it has hit a definitive moment with the reveal of Nintendo’s pricing on its console and games. Mario Kart World was one of the games revealed for the Nintendo Switch 2, and its price point will be set at $79.99 USD.

Nintendo revealed this price for Mario Kart World on the game’s page on Nintendo’s website after its Switch 2 Direct showcase. Down past the features of the page, Nintendo reveals that the game will come out on June 5, 2025 on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2, and it will be priced at $79.99 MSRP.

Nintendo is pricing Mario Kart World at $80 USD for Switch 2, which could be a norm for spotlight Switch 2 titles.

Source: Nintendo

This marks an interesting shift for Nintendo. With one of the first main games for the Switch 2 being priced at $80 USD, it set the expectation for marquee Nintendo Switch 2 games going forward.

