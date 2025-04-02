New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Nintendo Switch 2 Direct breakdown

Let's digest the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and all its announcements!
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has finally happened, and boy was it jam-packed with news. From new installments in the Mario Kart and Donkey Kong franchises, to confirmed 4K and 120 FPS support, there’s a lot to unpack. Let’s do exactly that with a special Shackstream!

Join us on Twitch for a breakdown of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct! We’ll go through all of the announcements, sharing our thoughts and predictions. We’d love for you to join us and make your opinion heard, too.

If you’re looking for the news, we’ve got everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

