Where to find Chelsey - Schedule 1

If you want to grow your empire in Schedule 1, you first need to get through the tutorial. You'll be growing some bud, bagging it up, and heading into town to sell it. After making drops to some of your long-term clients, you'll be told that Chelsey might be in the market for some OG Kush, so it's time to go and find her.

Where to find Chelsey in Schedule 1

Chelsey can be found standing beside the doctor's office. The doctor's office is located on the south side of town, beside the police station, and at the start of the road that leads to the motel where you need to meet your uncle's contact.

Talk to Chelsey, then give her one bag of OG Kush, splitting the stack in your inventory using the right mouse button if you need to. She will have a little sample and then tell you she will be in touch. Keep in mind that you are close to the police station here, so be on the lookout for any cops.

If they get too close they will want to search you, but you can hide your stash by highlighting it in your inventory and holding the left mouse button. As they scan through the inventory slots one at a time, ensure you are hiding the next illegal item they will get to, then switch if you need to.

