Nintendo Switch 2 will feature 4K in Docked Mode

If the Switch 2 game and your display are compatible, then players will be able to enjoy up to 4K resolution on the new console.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

One of the most often-discussed aspects of the Nintendo Switch 2 had, up to this point, been what resolution it would be able to achieve. Handheld will be locked to 1080p, but we learned today, in Docked Mode, the Switch 2 will be able to display up to 4K on compatible games and displays.

Nintendo confirmed 4K resolutions for the Nintendo Switch 2 during today’s Direct presentation. During a look at the tech of the system, Nintendo confirmed that the Switch 2 would be able to get up to 4K resolution and be able to play at up to 120 fps on supported games. Of course, it will depend on the game and your display, but you’ll also be able to set your settings to automatically detect the best resolution quality you can access and apply it as necessary.

Nintendo Switch 2 settings, featuring the option for 4K resolution.
Players will be able to set their optimal display settings on Nintendo Switch 2's settings, including an "Automatic" mode that detects the best accessible settings.
Source: Nintendo

For more details, be sure to follow the Nintendo Switch 2 topic. The console comes out on June 5.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

