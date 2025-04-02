Nintendo Switch 2 will feature 4K in Docked Mode If the Switch 2 game and your display are compatible, then players will be able to enjoy up to 4K resolution on the new console.

One of the most often-discussed aspects of the Nintendo Switch 2 had, up to this point, been what resolution it would be able to achieve. Handheld will be locked to 1080p, but we learned today, in Docked Mode, the Switch 2 will be able to display up to 4K on compatible games and displays.

Nintendo confirmed 4K resolutions for the Nintendo Switch 2 during today’s Direct presentation. During a look at the tech of the system, Nintendo confirmed that the Switch 2 would be able to get up to 4K resolution and be able to play at up to 120 fps on supported games. Of course, it will depend on the game and your display, but you’ll also be able to set your settings to automatically detect the best resolution quality you can access and apply it as necessary.

Players will be able to set their optimal display settings on Nintendo Switch 2's settings, including an "Automatic" mode that detects the best accessible settings.

Source: Nintendo

For more details, be sure to follow the Nintendo Switch 2 topic. The console comes out on June 5.