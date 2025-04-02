New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Kirby Air Riders is the next game from Masahiro Sakurai

The Kirby racing franchise is back for the Nintendo Switch 2.
Donovan Erskine
1

One of the final announcements from Nintendo’s Switch 2 Direct was that Kirby Air Ride is getting a sequel. It’s called Kirby Air Riders and it's set to launch for the Switch 2 later this year. What’s more, it’s being directed by veteran developer Masahiro Sakurai.

The cinematic trailer shows Kirby and friends racing through a grassland area on various vehicles. It was one of many new games announced during the first Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

