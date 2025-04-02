Kirby Air Riders is the next game from Masahiro Sakurai The Kirby racing franchise is back for the Nintendo Switch 2.

One of the final announcements from Nintendo’s Switch 2 Direct was that Kirby Air Ride is getting a sequel. It’s called Kirby Air Riders and it's set to launch for the Switch 2 later this year. What’s more, it’s being directed by veteran developer Masahiro Sakurai.

The cinematic trailer shows Kirby and friends racing through a grassland area on various vehicles. It was one of many new games announced during the first Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.