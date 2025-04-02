The Duskbloods is a new FromSoftware game coming exclusively to Switch 2 in 2026 FromSoftware's new game had gothic steampunk aesthetics similar to Bloodborne.

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showcase, we got an exciting and surprising reveal from FromSoftware. The Duskbloods is a new game that’s not only coming to Switch 2, but it will be exclusive to Nintendo’s platform when it launches in 2026.

Nintendo showed off FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods in its first trailer on the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showcase today. You can see the trailer in action below.

As one can see, The Duskbloods features what looks like a lot of Bloodborne-inspired elements. Players will get to explore a variety of locales, featuring gothic cities and mountainous valleys. It also looks like we’ll get to check out a variety of playstyles, including whips, guns, swords, and what looked like a metal suit with a jetpack, just to name a few.

The Duskbloods is coming exclusively to Switch 2 in 2026. Stay tuned to the Nintendo Switch 2 topic for more updates and coverage.