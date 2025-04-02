New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Duskbloods is a new FromSoftware game coming exclusively to Switch 2 in 2026

FromSoftware's new game had gothic steampunk aesthetics similar to Bloodborne.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showcase, we got an exciting and surprising reveal from FromSoftware. The Duskbloods is a new game that’s not only coming to Switch 2, but it will be exclusive to Nintendo’s platform when it launches in 2026.

Nintendo showed off FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods in its first trailer on the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showcase today. You can see the trailer in action below.

As one can see, The Duskbloods features what looks like a lot of Bloodborne-inspired elements. Players will get to explore a variety of locales, featuring gothic cities and mountainous valleys. It also looks like we’ll get to check out a variety of playstyles, including whips, guns, swords, and what looked like a metal suit with a jetpack, just to name a few.

The Duskbloods is coming exclusively to Switch 2 in 2026. Stay tuned to the Nintendo Switch 2 topic for more updates and coverage.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

