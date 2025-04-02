New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Donkey Kong Bananza brings DK back to 3D in July on Switch 2

Donkey Kong is embarking on a new 3D adventure set to release shortly after Nintendo's new hardware launches.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Wednesday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct wrapped up the game reveals with the next chapter for Donkey Kong. Donkey Kong will swing into a new 3D adventure, one that will be ready to roll mere week after the Switch 2 launch. It's called Donkey Kong Bananza and it'll be ready this summer.

Donkey Kong Bananza will take the title monkey into a 3D space for the first time since 1999's Donkey Kong 64. While Mario and Kirby's recent 3D adventuring endeavors focused heavily on platforming, Donkey Kong's appears to emphasize destruction. Players will be able to tear through chunks of the world to access underground areas and hidden environments.

Expect to learn about Donkey Kong's new journey in the weeks ahead. The game won't quite be ready for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, but it'll be all set to roll during the summer. Look for Donkey Kong Bananza to come exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

