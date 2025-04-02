Donkey Kong Bananza brings DK back to 3D in July on Switch 2 Donkey Kong is embarking on a new 3D adventure set to release shortly after Nintendo's new hardware launches.

Wednesday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct wrapped up the game reveals with the next chapter for Donkey Kong. Donkey Kong will swing into a new 3D adventure, one that will be ready to roll mere week after the Switch 2 launch. It's called Donkey Kong Bananza and it'll be ready this summer.

Donkey Kong Bananza will take the title monkey into a 3D space for the first time since 1999's Donkey Kong 64. While Mario and Kirby's recent 3D adventuring endeavors focused heavily on platforming, Donkey Kong's appears to emphasize destruction. Players will be able to tear through chunks of the world to access underground areas and hidden environments.

Expect to learn about Donkey Kong's new journey in the weeks ahead. The game won't quite be ready for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, but it'll be all set to roll during the summer. Look for Donkey Kong Bananza to come exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.